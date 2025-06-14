The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 12 is slated to be released on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other local television networks. Later, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Zenos, Cresson, and Lily attend Goldran's party, allowing them to extract information from Bonds. Soon after, Zenos and Cresson abandoned their position under Goldran's faction to heal Zonde. Lastly, the episode ended with Becker massacring everyone from Goldran's faction.
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 12 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 12 will be released on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.
However, considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime episode may be delayed in certain regions.
The upcoming episode will be titled Choices of Life.
The final episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released at the following times globally:
Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 12?
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 12 will first air on BS11 and Tokyo MX, followed by KBS Kyoto, AT-X, Sun TV, and TV Hokkaido. The anime episode will later stream locally on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by HULU, Amazon Prime Video, Bandai Channel, Netflix, and U-Next.
As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 12 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 recap
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11, titled Just a Healer, saw Zenos, Cresson, and Lily attend Goldran's dinner party. During this, they were able to extract some information about Goldran's past from his First Secretary Bonds.
Soon after, the anime episode saw Zophia, Loewe, and Lynga arrive at Goldran's mansion with Umin. While they knew Zenos was working undercover, Zonde was gravely injured, leaving them with no choice but to rely on Zenos. Zenos immediately left Goldran's faction to heal Zonde, and Cresson followed him.
The anime episode ended with Becker hearing what Zenos learned about Goldran and later massacring his faction.
What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 12?
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 12, titled Choices of Life, will most likely see Zenos face off against Becker. While the doctor seemed like he was a good person, he was evidently plotting a massacre all along.
Additionally, considering that the upcoming episode will be the anime season's final episode, fans can expect to see Zenos learn about his master.
