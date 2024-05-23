Why Dragon Ball Daima's biggest issue is Shueisha's fault, not Toei's, explained

The Dragon Ball Daima anime has been set to release in the Fall 2024 season. However, the anime has yet to reveal its key visual, exact release date, and further teasers. This has caused a lot of frustration towards the anime's marketing team lately, as Toei Animation is being blamed for the same.

However, that is seemingly far from the truth, as one anime fan revealed what has been going on behind the scenes of the production and marketing of Dragon Ball Daima. They also revealed who was to blame for the series' lack of marketing, despite the premiere possibly being just five months away.

Dragon Ball Daima's lack of marketing is Shueisha's fault

An anime fan, @AnimeAjay, took to X to clear up some of the fans' misconceptions about who was at fault for the Dragon Ball Daima anime's poor planning. The user decided to do so after seeing the fans' frustration surrounding the series' marketing status.

Shueisha had commissioned the Dragon Ball Daima project to be produced by Toei Animation. It was Shueisha that later brought in manga creator Akira Toriyama to give some advice for the same. Under their unified direction, the team at Toei Animation began working on the project.

Goku and Vegeta as seen in the Dragon Ball Daima anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This saw Shueisha and Toriyama on top of Toei Animation every step of the way, be that in production or marketing. Reportedly, Nakatsuru's original Goku design was scrapped away as it was more akin to the character's Dragon Ball GT design. Additionally, in a scene in the trailer teaser, Goku's Gi is shown to be more yellow than orange, which was later rectified under Toriyama's instructions.

The approach for production also extends to marketing, as Shueisha is at the head of it. The publishing company is the one that decides the date for trailers, key visuals, and reveals. Following this, the production company, Toei Animation, follows their command, providing the requested assets appropriately.

Chi Chi and Bulma as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the production's premiere draws closer, the marketing is further expanded to third-party services that help create a major impact on the audience. It has also been observed that the company primarily focuses on large Western events rather than Japanese events to reach a larger audience. They have seemingly adopted this method to make an impact through instant excitement.

Hence, Toei Animation has no choice but to hold onto their assets until they have instructions from Shueisha on the same.

Son Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to @AnimeAjay, the key visual for Dragon Ball Daima is already complete, but won't be revealed until the next major event. Fans have found this very frustrating, as the other anime series by Toei Animation, Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, has been handled very differently.

Hence, @AnimeAjay asked fans to redirect their frustration and anger towards Shueisha and not the production team at Toei Animation. Hopefully, Shueisha and Toei Animation will soon reveal more details about the anime.

