One Piece director to join Dragon Ball Daima primary staff

With the release of the January issue of Shueisha's V Jump magazine, Dragon Ball Daima announced the series' main staff members.

It's set to be led by One Piece Series and Episode Director Aya Komaki, who will be serving as one of the series directors for the new Dragon Ball series. She will be joined by Yoshitaka Yashima, Animation Director of Dragon Ball Super and Digimon franchise, in the same role.

Dragon Ball Daima anime was announced to commemorate the occasion of the manga series' 40th anniversary. With the new anime, fans will get to see an all-new story set to focus on Goku and Supreme Kai. The 24-episode anime premieres in Fall 2024 and will be released on Crunchyroll.

One Piece Series Director joins Dragon Ball Daima staff

Goku as seen in the new anime's teaser (Image via Toei Animation)

With Dragon Ball Daima set to premiere in Fall 2024, fans of the series were looking forward to some information about the anime. With the release of Shueisha's V Jump Magazine, the anime announced its primary staff members.

One Piece Series and Episode Director Aya Komaki will be the Series Director for Dragon Ball Daima, alongside Dragon Ball Super and Digimon franchise Animation Director Yoshitaka Yashima.

Korin and Goku as seen in the new anime's teaser (Image via Toei Animation)

This should be a huge step for Aya Komaki, as she had worked with series like Gegege no Kitarō, Marie & Gali and Ring ni Kakero, making Dragon Ball Daima a huge new addition to her portfolio.

Other staff members for the new Dragon Ball series include Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru and Yuuko Kakihara. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, who has previously worked in Dragon Ball Z and Digimon franchise, is set to adapt creator Akira Toriyama's character designs for animation.

Meanwhile, Yuuko Kakihara, who has previously worked in Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura and Cells at Work!, will be supervising and writing the series scripts.

Goku as seen in the new anime's teaser (Image via Toei Animation)

Fortunately for Dragon Ball fans, Masako Nozawa will yet again be returning to voice the protagonist Son Goku. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama has been credited for the new series' story and its character designs.

With fans already having seen the anime's teaser, they may want to know more about the upcoming series. Fortunately, more information about the upcoming title will be revealed at the next Dragon Ball games battle hour, set to take place on Jan. 27-28.

