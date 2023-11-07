Dragon Ball fans' biggest issue with Daima has nothing to do with the anime (& it makes total sense)

It has been quite some time since 'Dragon Ball Daima' was announced. However, to this day, fans dread Toei Animation's decision as they wished for the sequel season of Dragon Ball Super to get animated. Instead, they were set to receive an anime with an original story. However, the anime isn't the only reason why fans are disappointed by Daima's announcement.

It is pretty well-known to the anime's fans that the franchise only adds particular characters to the series' games if they make their appearance in the anime. With the sequel season for Super yet to get animated, fans were missing out on several characters that they wished to play with in the franchise's games.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball fans left furious after Daima further delays addition of manga characters to games

Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou's DBS manga series has already serialized three arcs, namely the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga, Granolah the Survivor Saga, and Super Hero Saga. Out of these three arcs, only one of them has been animated, the Super Hero Saga, through the latest film in the franchise.

Given that the arc got animated, Gohan's form in the movie, Gohan Beast already got included in video games. However, due to the absence of animated content for the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga and Granolah the Survivor Saga, characters from the arc, such as Moro, Vegeta Ultra Ego, Black Frieza, Granolah, Merus, and Gas are yet to be included in video games.

This is the reason several fans wanted the television anime to return. However, with Daima having been announced, fans have lost all hope.

In response to this, many fans were disappointed that they were bound to receive Daima characters in a video game before Super season 2 characters. Considering that Daima anime will be released in Fall 2024, fans will probably have to wait for years before they receive new Super manga characters in a game.

That said, despite the disappointment, some fans were excited about the prospect of new characters following Daima's release.

Meanwhile, other fans shared what characters they wanted Dragon Ball games to feature. While, as expected, fans wanted to play with Moro and Black Frieza in video games, some fans also started theorizing about what abilities they might get with the addition of Vegeta Ultra Ego in video games.

Given that for Vegeta Ultra Ego, any damage was more fuel, fans were certain that the character would become overpowered in video games and made such predictions.

There were also some fans who really did not care about Dragon Ball video games. Instead, they just wanted to see the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga and Granolah the Survivor Saga receive an anime adaptation.

Fans were certain that they would never get it unless the fans stopped consuming the content put out by the franchise. Considering that the franchise was earning enough profits through the content it was putting out, it has no requirement for additional content, such as Dragon Ball Super season 2.

Even for the games, fans were fed up with how the company would continuously keep repeating the same storylines. The games almost always start with the conflict against Raditz that takes place at the start of Dragon Ball Z. Thus, fans wanted new games to start from the Super storyline.

