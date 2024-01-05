Is Dragon Ball GT canon? The series and its relationship to Daima, explained

With Dragon Ball Daima set to be released in the Fall 2024 anime season, several franchise fans have begun comparing it to Dragon Ball GT. While Dragon Ball Daima has been confirmed to be canon due to involvement from series creator Akira Toriyama, fans are left confused about Dragon Ball GT's status. So, is Dragon Ball GT canon?

Dragon Ball franchise, written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama, follows the story of Son Goku, a Saiyan from planet Vegeta who was sent to Earth when his home planet was on the verge of destruction. While he was tasked with taking control of the planet, one accident caused him to take a new path and protect Earth.

Is Dragon Ball GT canon to the franchise?

Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

No, Dragon Ball GT is not canon to the franchise. It is the only anime in the series that does not have a manga, making it an anime-exclusive series. Moreover, manga creator Akira Toriyama was not involved much during its production. He was only known for designing the characters for the anime.

Overall, Dragon Ball GT is an original anime story, meaning that it is not canon to the franchise and does not need to be considered a sequel to either Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Super.

Trunks and Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toein Animation)

As for its reception, it was very popular with fans overseas. However, fans from Japan did not like it. According to them, the anime original series did not retain the novelty and fun of the previous two series, making it the "black sheep" of the franchise.

Toei Animation originally proposed the idea to Akira Toriyama as they wanted to bring Dragon Ball's true essence back to the franchise. Given how the original Dragon Ball anime followed Kid Goku as he went on adventures to look for Dragon Balls, Toei Animation wanted to create a similar narrative. Unfortunately, the series focused too much on Goku, leaving the other characters forgotten and underdeveloped.

How is Dragon Ball GT related to Dragon Ball Daima?

Goku and Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball Daima (Image via Toei Animation)

As far as the story goes, Dragon Ball GT has no connection to Dragon Ball Daima. Fans have been comparing DBGT and Daima because both series follow a similar plot. Both series see the wish-granting Eternal Dragon turn Goku into a child, following which Goku, tagged along with his friends, leaves for an adventure that attempts to bring everything back to normal.

The only difference is that previously, the wish was mistakenly made by Emperor Pilaf. Meanwhile, this time, it will be an evil magician. Moreover, the wish in DBGT saw only Goku turn into a child. However, in Dragon Ball Daima, as evident from the teaser, Goku's friends and family are also set to be turned into children.

With such similarities and minor differences, fans were bound to compare the two series and call Dragon Ball Daima a rework of the original anime series Dragon Ball Grand Tour.