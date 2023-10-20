Toei has given up on Dragon Ball Super, and the latest cover confirms it

When the Dragon Ball panel was first announced for the New York Comic-Con, fans hoped for the franchise to announce the sequel anime for Dragon Ball Super. However, to their surprise, they introduced an original anime called Dragon Ball Daima instead. This disappointed fans as it would mean that the anticipated sequel anime would be delayed further.

Nevertheless, fans were still hopeful for a sequel anime, thinking that Toei Animation would announce about it after the end of Dragon Ball Daima. That's when one fan shared a piece of evidence that suggested that Toei Animation was done with Dragon Ball Super anime.

Dragon Ball Super Blu-ray cover confirms the anime's completion

Expand Tweet

Dragon Ball fans were hoping for Toei Animation to one day announce the production of the sequel to Dragon Ball Super's anime. That's when one fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a piece of evidence that confirmed that Toei Animation was done with the anime series.

The Tweet contained pictures of Dragon Ball Super's Blu-ray box set. While this may confuse fans at first, upon closer inspection, it is very evident that the cover of the box set reads "Complete Series." This has left fans disappointed as it meant that the anime studio Toei Animation has essentially concluded the anime series.

Son Goku as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

With this, fans were left sure that they would never be getting a sequel season. The fact that the franchise would instead release an original anime series over it had already proven it. However, the Complete Series box set cover confirmed that Toei Animation was never planning to release the sequel season, the first signs of which were visible in 2020.

It seems like Toei Animation has decided to take a new route for the Dragon Ball franchise. Unlike traditional series with manga adapted into television anime, the studio would rather have its anime released first, followed by its manga adaptation. This is evident from the Dragon Ball Super anime and its movies like Battle of Gods and Super Hero.

Vegeta and Son Goku as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Additionally, with the number of movies that Toei Animation has released, it also seems evident that the anime studio would instead release flims for better income generation than a television anime. All in all, everything seems to be going south for the Dragon Ball fans.

That said, there remains the possibility that Dragon Ball Super anime will have a sequel series.

Son Goku as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Given that the first series was released without any numerical order, it could have been considered its first season.Therefore, titling it as its "Complete Series" would not be incorrect. Moreover, at the time, the series ended with 170 episodes, meaning that it was officially complete.

Hence, if a new season for the anime were to be released, there is a good chance that it would have "Season 2" or any other phrase to indicate the same.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.