Akio Iyoku's Dragon Ball Daima promotion is ripped apart by fans (& for good reason)

Dragon Ball DAIMA is set to be released in the Fall of 2024. Thus, before its premiere, the series' creators are doing their best to promote the anime. One such promotion was made by the founder and president of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, Akio Iyoku at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour.

When Dragon Ball DAIMA anime was first announced, fans did not like the concept of the series, as it resembled the plot of Dragon Ball GT. While fans were hoping for Akio Iyoku to promote the series positively, his promotion statement happened to misfire, as he promoted the very aspect of the anime that fans disliked.

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Akio Iyoku's promotion misfires

Before the announcement of Dragon Ball DAIMA, fans found leaks about a possible Dragon Ball anime.

Hence, fans speculated that Dragon Ball Super was coming back. Unfortunately for them, the new anime wasn't what they expected. Instead, the new anime is set to feature an original story, which will see Goku and his friends get turned into children.

Fans hated the idea of such an anime, as it resembled Dragon Ball GT. The previous original anime tried to send fans on a nostalgic trip by sending Kid Goku off on a universe-wide hunt to look for Black Star Dragon Balls.

Dragon Ball DAIMA had a similar plot. However, this time, Goku and his friends have been turned into children, forcing Goku and Supreme Kai to go on their own adventure. Fans disliked how similar it was to Dragon Ball GT, and in turn, similar to the original Dragon Ball.

However, it seems like Akio Iyoku did not receive that message well, as his statement did not help promote the upcoming anime. Akio Iyoku said:

"I hope that the fans who have not yet seen the story of Goku's childhood adventures will enjoy (DAIMA) as a fresh take on Goku's appeal."

Iyoku happened to highlight the very plot point of Dragon Ball DAIMA that fans did not like as they began to break it down.

How fans reacted to Akio Iyoku's statemen

Fans tried to be respectful of their opinions but made itclear that Goku being turned into a kid again was the plot point they weren't fond of. Considering that they did not like it when Dragon Ball GT was released, there was no reason why they would like it in the new series.

Another thing that confused fans was the creators' approach to the series. Through Iyoku's statement, it's very evident that the show's creators wanted to give fans who hadn't watched the original Dragon Ball series a chance to have a similar experience.

However, if they wanted to do that, Toei Animation could have simply remade the original anime or remastered it like Dragon Ball Kai (remaster of Dragon Ball Z).

Nevertheless, several fans still want to watch the show, but they will be going into it with some prejudice due to Dragon Ball GT. Only time will tell what sort of reception Dragon Ball DAIMA will receive when it is released later in the year.