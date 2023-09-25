New Dragon Ball Magic anime set to bring back one of GT's most hated plot device

With rumors about Dragon Ball Magic having taken over the internet, fans of the franchise seem to be dreading the announcement of the upcoming anime series. While they were hoping for a new web anime to be revealed, after witnessing the leaks, they started hating the same.

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise has released three canonical anime till now. That said, the story for the Dragon Ball Super manga isn't complete in the anime. Thus, fans have been hoping for a sequel anime for the same. That's when rumors surrounding Dragon Ball Magic came forth.

What is Dragon Ball Magic set to be about?

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation)

As revealed by the Dragon Ball leakers, the Dragon Ball Magic web anime story is set to take place at a time just before the end of the Dragon Ball Z timeline. The story is set to see Goku and the Supreme Kai being turned into children by a villainous demon.

Therefore, the duo is set to go on a universe-wide search for the demon so that they can get their bodies back to normal. During this journey, the two characters are set to travel to different planets and fight new enemies.

Additionally, many new characters have been rumored to be introduced in the upcoming Dragon Ball Magic anime. Two of these characters are set to be featured extensively as they will be helping Goku and Supreme Kai in their mission. That said, the older characters are also going to make their appearances.

Supreme Kai as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Given the plot of Dragon Ball Magic, fans are convinced that Toei Animation has decided to rehash the story from Dragon Ball GT. The anime saw Goku being turned into a kid after Emperor Pilaf mistakenly wished for the same using the Black Star dragon balls. Following that, Goku, Pan, and Trunks went on an adventure to search for the dragon balls all around the universe.

While this would allow fans to witness Goku as a kid, fans hate the plot device as they hated Dragon Ball GT itself. Moreover, it isn't an original idea.

Why do fans hate Dragon Ball GT?

Fans hate Dragon Ball GT because it is a non-canon series. Unlike its predecessors, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, there was no manga for Dragon Ball GT. Additionally, fans found many plot elements to be non-coherent.

Black Star Dragon Balls as seen in Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation)

Firstly, the rules surrounding the Black Star Dragon Balls did not make sense as there would be no point in using them if they are going to destroy the planet. Moreover, despite being a very important entity, they were left unguarded at Kami's lookout. This is exactly why Emperor Pilaf was able to use them.

Secondly, fans found the story's first part to be really slow as it mainly featured only three characters. Even while doing that, fans believe that the studio had done a poor job portraying them.

Additionally, there were several inconsistencies, surrounding transformations. In Dragon Ball Z, Gohan had achieved the Mystic form, meaning that he no longer needed to use his Super Saiyan form. Nevertheless, he transformed into one in Dragon Ball GT.

Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation)

Even if that were to be ignored, for some reason, transforming into Super Saiyan 4 would give Goku a new pair of pants, which seemed very inconsistent, given the fact that he was in his kid form then. Also, Vegeta was able to transform into Super Saiyan 4, despite not having attained Super Saiyan 3 form, bypassing all logic.

All in all, Dragon Ball GT was not a great experience for fans. Thus, fans were worried that they would go through the same situation in Dragon Ball Magic.

