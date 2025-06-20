Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 will be released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering V Jump magazine's monthly release schedule, the manga's next chapter will be released next month. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga can be read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.
In the previous chapter, the fight between Boruto and Jura resumed. Just as it seemed like Boruto would die, Kashin Koji's Prescience provided him with an update. Not long after, Kawaki came to Boruto's aid, while Delta arrived to retrieve Konohamaru, Mitsuki, and Sarada.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 release date and time
According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 will be released on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12 am JST.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 will be released internationally at the following times:
Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 will be available to read for free on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. This is because the platforms allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters of all ongoing manga for free. That said, the remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.
The only exception is the MANGA Plus application that allows fans to read all chapters of a manga for free, albeit only once. If fans want to read a chapter more than once, they will need to purchase the service's premium version.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 recap
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23, titled The Strong, saw the fight between Jura and Boruto resume. While Boruto kept dodging Jura's Biju Bombs, his movements soon started getting sluggish, allowing Jura to dominate the fight. Eida could not bear watching Boruto get beaten up. That's when Kashin Koji received a new update through his Prescience Shinjutsu.
Just as Jura was about to kill Boruto, Kawaki arrived to save him. He pierced the God Tree's right eye with a rod, then followed up by piercing several other rods into his body. Soon after, Kawaki activated his Karma in preparation to fight Jura. Elsewhere, Delta arrived in the Hidden Sand Village to retrieve Konohamaru, Sarada, and Mitsuki.
What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 will most likely focus on the fight between Kawaki and Jura. While Kawaki was quite weak when he fought Jura the last time, Amado's tinkering has made him stronger, giving him a fair chance against the Human God Tree.
Additionally, as fans may recall, when Kashin Koji received an update from his Prescience Shinjutsu, the depiction also gave fans glimpses of Himawari. Therefore, there is a chance that the manga's next chapter might see Himawari make an appearance.
