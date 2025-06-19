Apocalypse Hotel episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. The anime episode will first be aired on Nippon TV, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Later, the same anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Ponko force Yachiyo to take a leave to free herself from the extensive workload. Yachiyo used this opportunity to look for a spare part that could replace her damaged component. Fortunately, after a long two-day search, Yachiyo found a compatible part.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 12 release date and time

Doorman Robot as seen in Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

According to the anime's official website, Apocalypse Hotel episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. Considering the series's simulcast schedule and varying time zones worldwide, the anime episode will be released on June 24 in most regions.

The finale of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:34 am Tuesday June 24 Eastern Daylight Time 12:34 pm Tuesday June 24 British Summer Time 05:34 pm Tuesday June 24 Central European Summer Time

06:34 pm Tuesday June 24 Indian Standard Time 10:04 pm Tuesday June 24 Philippine Standard Time 12:34 am Wednesday June 25 Japanese Standard Time 01:34 am Wednesday June 25 Australia Central Standard Time 02:04 am Wednesday June 25

Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 12?

Pegasus as seen in Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 12 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other local television networks in Japan. The same anime episode will also be available to stream locally on ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times.

For international anime fans, Apocalypse Hotel episode 12 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 11 recap

Yachiyo as seen in Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 11, titled Wag Your Tail, Never Wag a Shift!, saw Ponko force Yachiyo to take a two-day leave adhering to Earth's labor policies. While Yachiyo was hesitant, she knew one of her components was being used extensively, hence she took the break.

At first, not knowing what to do, Yachiyo booked a room in the hotel, but later started looking for a spare component. During this, she went outside and took a long walk through Ginza, checking out several spots where she could find the component.

While she failed on several occasions, she found the component intact inside another damaged hotelier robot and inserted the same within her.

What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 12?

Ponko as seen in Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 12 will likely see Yachiyo go through a new revelation. While Yachiyo and the other hotelier robots believed that humanity would return to Earth one day, given the amount of time that had passed, it was unlikely that they had survived the transversal to another planet.

Such a realization could likely lead Yachiyo to accept her new reality as a hotelier robot only catering to extraterrestrials.

Otherwise, considering how Ponko and her family members have been shown growing up, there is a chance that the anime might skip ahead several years to have Yachiyo go through something far more painful— losing a friend. While this is quite an unlikely event for the anime to depict, it should help Yachiyo go through a lot of character development in the series's finale.

