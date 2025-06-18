Blue Lock chapter 308: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 308 will be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given the manga's weekly release schedule, its upcoming chapter will be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi reach Spain to watch the Copa Del Rey Finals between FC Barcha and Chicorid. However, before watching the match, Isagi went to a restaurant for lunch, where he met a peculiar Spanish person. Isagi only later realized that the person he met was a starter for Barcha.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 308 release date and time

Bunny Iglesias as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 308 will be released on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Considering the manga's weekly schedule, Blue Lock chapter 308 will release at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday June 24 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday June 24

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday June 24 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday June 24 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday June 24 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday June 24 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday June 25 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday June 25

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 308?

Blue Lock chapter 308 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. As of writing, the service is operational in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.

While most chapters from the manga are free to read on K Manga, the three latest chapters are hidden behind a paywall, requiring fans to purchase points to read them. Besides that, the platform's website has yet to become operational everywhere.

Blue Lock chapter 307 recap

Bunny Iglesias as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 307, titled Bunny, saw Isagi reach Spain as per Ego Jinpachi's instructions. Ego wanted Isagi to watch football matches in person and absorb everything he could. While he was sent tickets for several matches, the first was the Copa Del Rey Finals between FC Barcha and Chicorid. While Isagi was excited for the match, he was also hungry, forcing him to go to a local restaurant for lunch.

When he went to the restaurant, he met a peculiar Spanish person with a scar. The person carried a sad smile and played a prank on Isagi. It was only later when Isagi reached the stadium that he realized that the prankster was a starter for FC Barcha and a New Generation World XI member called Bunny Iglesias.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 308?

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering that the manga's previous chapter ended with Sae Itoshi looking furious after seeing Bunny Iglesias score against Chicorid, there is a likely chance that the manga might give fans a flashback of Sae Itoshi's time in Spain. With that, fans are also likely to learn why he changed his goal from becoming the best striker to the best midfielder.

Otherwise, with Hirotoshi Buratsuta approaching Seishiro Nagi, fans can likely expect to see what the JFU Chairman had to offer to the former Blue Lock candidate. While Buratusta wanted Nagi back in Blue Lock, it is to be seen how far he would go to make that happen.

