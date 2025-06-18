Who is Bunny Iglesias in Blue Lock? Everything we know about the latest New Generation World XI member so far

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 207, the manga saw Yoichi Isagi stumble upon another New Generation World XI member. While Isagi believed that the person was a local Spanish person who loved playing pranks, he only later realized that the person was a footballer called Bunny Iglesias. So, who is Bunny Iglesias in Blue Lock?

Bunny Iglesias is a U-20 forward from Spain who plays for FC Barcha and is a member of the New Generation World XI. Surprisingly, despite being in the age criteria, when the FC Barcha U-20 team participated in the Neo Egoist League, Bunny did not play with them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock: Who is Bunny Iglesias?

Bunny Iglesias as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As revealed by Blue Lock chapter 307, Bunny Iglesias is a starter player for FC Barcha and a member of the New Generation World XI. He was a 19-year-old Spanish left-footed forward who stood 191 cm tall and weighed 76 kg.

As per the information available online in the manga, Bunny Iglesias was a rising star expected to lead FC Barcha into the future. He joined the first team midway through the ongoing season and has since scored 11 goals while playing alongside Lavinho as a second striker.

Bunny Iglesias and Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Given his partnership with Lavinho, Bunny quickly became one of the most promising talents in football, capable of contributing to both scoring and assisting for his team.

This might also be why he was excluded from the Neo Egoist League. While Bunny was only 19 years old, his skills had already seen him get promoted to the first team and play in the starting eleven. This likely means that FC Barcha must have prioritized his role in the first team over partaking in Japan in the Neo Egoist League.

Bunny Iglesias as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As for his weapons, up until now, the manga has only referred to his jumping ability. While Bunny was already quite tall, he also had an unreal jumping ability, allowing him to convert a heading opportunity into a volley opportunity.

This was also how he scored against Chicorid in the Copa Del Rey Finals. He used his jumping ability to leap up and score a goal with a left-footed Scissor Kick.

Sae Itoshi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As football fans must have realized, "Chicorid" was a team directly derived from "Athletico Madrid" in Spain. Athletico Madrid was the strongest team in Spain after Real Madrid (Re Al) and Barcelona (Barcha) and is known as one of the best defensive teams in the world. Hence, scoring against such a team in the cup final speaks volumes about Bunny Iglesias's abilities.

If that wasn't enough, even Japan's New Generation World XI representative, Sae Itoshi, seemingly had a bone to pick with him. While the manga has yet to reveal why Sae Itoshi dislikes Bunny, it likely stems from a possible U-20 "El Clásico" match between Sae's Re Al and Bunny's Barcha.

