Real Madrid fans' tribute to Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama lights up La Liga

On Friday, March 8, 2024, Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo announced Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death on the franchise's website. The manga creator passed away a week ago on March 1, 2024, due to acute subdural hematoma.

After the news broke, the internet was filled with comments and tributes to the legendary manga creator. However, this sign of respect wasn't just present within the animanga spectrum but outstretched to the football world as La Liga team Real Madrid CF fans paid tribute to the late manga creator during their match against RC Celta de Vigo.

Real Madrid fans turn Super Saiyan to pay homage to Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, two days after the news broke about Dragon Ball manga creator Akira Toriyama's death, Spanish side Real Madrid CF was to play a La Liga match against RC Celta de Vigo.

During the match build-up, a few Madristas (Real Madrid CF fans) could be seen donning Super Saiyan wigs, Frieza Force Scouters, and Potara Earrings to pay homage to the late manga creator Akira Toriyama's work.

The Super Saiyan form is considered the most iconic transformation in all anime. As for the Frieza Force Scouters, they were a huge part of the beginning of Dragon Ball Z as the antagonists used them to identify an opponent's strength. Meanwhile, the Potara Earrings became an important element in the latter stages of the series as protagonist Son Goku and deuteragonist Vegeta used them to fuse and become Vegito, a warrior born to fight Buuhan.

Given the importance of the three elements to the story, wearing them was a clear method to show respect to the creator and the series.

How fans reacted to the homage

Fans were ecstatic after seeing the tributes as this was a clear sign that Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's legacy had way more prominent impact than any other influential people. The sheer number of people who paid their homage to the late creator globally was truly enormous.

Even football fans could not ignore the love for the manga series. Evidently, the people who were present in the video were grown adults. Despite that, seeing them in wigs and get-ups did not seem odd. Hence, fans took the opportunity to call Real Madrid CF the best team in the world. Even the fans of arch-rivals FC Barcelona could not stop themselves from respecting the Madristas' efforts to show respect to Akira Toriyama.

Meanwhile, other fans were impressed by the elements in the Madristas' get-ups. Fans loved the scouters and earrings. One fan even suggested how Google Glass could have had a lot of sales if they were designed to look like Frieza Force Scouters.

