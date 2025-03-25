Blue Lock chapter 297: Chris Prince ignores Nagi for Reo as Manshine City ties with FC Barcha

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 297, the manga finally saw Seishiro Nagi get fired up. However, it was not just Reo Mikage who helped Nagi with his mentality but also Master Striker Chris Prince who refused to pass the ball to players who did not follow their ideals.

The previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi decide to keep pursuing the ecstatic experience that came with becoming No. 1. In addition, the manga saw Meguru Bachira and Otoya Eita score two goals, helping FC Barcha take the lead against Manshine City. Just then, Reo proposed to Nagi that they do something exciting.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 297: Seishiro Nagi gets fired up

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 297 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 297, titled To The Future, picked up from where the previous chapter ended as Nagi was dazzled by how cool Reo had become. He knew Reo was scared as well. Nevertheless, he was prepared to get fired up, hoping to match Reo's expectations of him.

Blue Lock chapter 297 then switched to the present as Yoichi Isagi could be seen analyzing his performance. With every match, he was getting better at football. However, there was one thing he could not do at will, which was reproducing his fire. Technique and logic were means to carry out his plan, while everything began with fire. Right after, Ego Jinpachi started unveiling the final auction rankings, as Ryusei Shidou surpassed Shoei Barou with a 160 million bid from Paris X Gen.

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock chapter 297 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 297 then switched back to the Manshine City vs. FC Barcha match as Nagi was focused on getting to the positions where Reo would want to pass the ball to him. However, when Nagi had the ball and got past two players, he was confused about whether he should pass or shoot. Just then, Lavinho arrived to steal the ball away from him. Fortunately, Chris Prince came to his rescue.

Chris Prince retained Manshine City's possession of the ball and initiated another attack. He did not wish to pass to someone unwilling to follow their ideals, hence he ignored Nagi and passed the ball to Reo. Chris Prince wanted to see Reo's future, so he asked him to shoot for the goal himself. Reo Mikage instantly got fired up and copied Otoya Eita's run to get past him. Right after, Reo copied Yoichi Isagi's Direct Shot to score Manshine City's second goal, equalizing the score.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 297 (Image via Kodansha)

Unfortunately, time had run out for the two Master Strikers as they were ejected from the match. Amidst this, Reo Mikage apologized to Seishiro Nagi for shooting the ball himself. However, Nagi was fine with this development. He believed that he was spoiled by Reo, hence, he apologized to him for being a pain. With that, Seishiro Nagi finally got fired up.

