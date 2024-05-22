How old is Himawari in Boruto? The age of Kurama's new Jinchuriki, explained

Himawari from the Boruto manga series has become the topic of discussion among fans due to recent developments in the story. She was sidelined in the manga for the longest time since she was quite young when she was first introduced to the viewers. Writers needed to sideline her since her brother was the protagonist, and he needed enough screen time for his character development.

However, the recent set of chapters revealed that Himawari Uzumaki became a Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki, giving her incredible potential to shine in the manga. The stage has been set for Himawari, and it’s not surprising to see fans talk about the beloved Boruto character.

However, fans seem to be concerned about Himawari’s age in the manga series. A question arose - how old is Himawari in Boruto? While it might not have been stated explicitly in the manga, Himawari is in her early teens.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the animanga series.

How old is Himawari in Boruto?

A young Himawari seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Himawari is about 13 to 14 years old in the Two Blue Vortex manga series. There is a 2-year age gap between the two siblings, and the protagonist is about 16 years old after the time skip. Boruto’s age was confirmed in a Settei Sheet, which was translated. This translation revealed that he was 16 years old after the timeskip, his current age. Accounting for the two-year age gap between the siblings, Himawari is about 14 years old in the current manga series.

Despite being this young, Kurama managed to manifest within her, making her a full-fledged Jinchuriki. Her potential increased multifold to such an extent that she could surpass her father, Naruto Uzumaki.

Himawari has the highest potential among all the Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchurikis (Image via Shueisha)

This is because Himawari’s chakra is such that it has the highest affinity with Kurama in comparison to all of his previous Jinchurikis. Such an affinity will allow her to maximize the usage of Kurama’s chakra, which will lend itself well against Jura and other God Tree entities. It will be exciting to see Himawari show her true colors in the upcoming chapters.

How did Himawari become Kurama’s Jinchuriki?

Himawari and Kurama as seen in the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters (Image via Shueisha)

The manga hasn’t addressed this directly at the time of writing. However, Masashi Kishimoto left this discussion open-ended by having Kurama address it in the manga. The Nine-Tailed Beast speculated a couple of possibilities that led to Himawari becoming a Jinchuriki. The first possibility was fate. Kurama knew his death was never permanent and that he would be reincarnated at some point. However, he believes it was fate that allowed for his reincarnation within Himawari.

Another possibility was the fact that she shared Hinata and Naruto’s blood. He believed that a portion of his chakra could have been passed on to her since Naruto was the previous Jinchuriki. However, Kurama didn’t give a definite answer. That being said, this is an important point that the manga will discuss towards the end of the series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links: