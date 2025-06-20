  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Your Forma episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jun 20, 2025 02:12 GMT
Your Forma episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Harold Lucraft and Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 13 will be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. The anime's finale will first air on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' programming block. Shortly after, the same episode will be available for streaming both locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Harold and Bigga deduce that Shubin was the Nightmare and reach his location to secure Echika and Nicolai. While Harold went after Shubin, Napolov took Echika to the basement where the Nightmare killed Sozon. Just as Napolov revealed himself as the real Nightmare, Harold confronted him.

Your Forma episode 13 release date and time

Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)
Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 13 will be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Considering different time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime episode may encounter some delays in certain regions.

also-read-trending Trending

The finale of the Your Forma anime will premiere at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:45 amWednesdayJune 25
Eastern Daylight Time10:45 amWednesdayJune 25
British Summer Time03:45 pmWednesdayJune 25
Central European Summer Time04:45 pmWednesdayJune 25
Indian Standard Time08:15 pmWednesdayJune 25
Philippine Standard Time10:45 pmWednesdayJune 25
Japanese Standard Time11:45 pmWednesdayJune 25
Australia Central Standard Time12:15 amThursdayJune 26

Where to watch Your Forma episode 13?

Your Forma episode 13 will first air on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' block, followed by BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. Later, the same anime episode will be available for local streaming on ABEMA, followed by HULU, Bandai Channel, U-Next, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, TELASA, and others.

For international anime fans, Your Forma episode 13 will be available to stream on Samsung TV Plus, ADN, Bilibili, Anime Onegai, and other platforms. In some regions, the anime will also be accessible online on the official YouTube channel of 'It's Anime powered by REMOW.'

Your Forma episode 12 recap

Napolov as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)
Napolov as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 12, titled The Manifestation of a Nightmare, saw Harold and Bigga deduce that the Nightmare used a bio-hacking device to change their voice. As they investigated the device's buyer, they identified Shubin as the Nightmare. Soon after, Harold and other investigators arrived at Shubin's location. However, just as they reached the site, Shubin fled the scene, as Harold chased after him.

With Shubin mistakenly crashing his vehicle, Harold managed to secure him. But elsewhere, Napolov abducted Echika and took her to the site where the Nightmare killed Sozon. Just as Napolov revealed himself as the true Nightmare and prepared to kill Echika, Harold arrived and confronted him. Although Harold wanted to inflict the same pain on Napolov that Sozon experienced, Echika intervened to stop him.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 13?

Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)
Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 13 will likely feature an argument between Harold and Echika about what to do with Napolov. While Harold Lucraft seeks vengeance for Sozon by wanting to kill Napolov, Echika Hieda wants to arrest the culprit and bring him to justice, preventing Harold from committing a crime.

Echika had known for a while that Harold was not bound by the Laws of Respect that other Amicus Robots had to follow. However, she likely never imagined she would have to confront him with a gun.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications