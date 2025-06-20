Your Forma episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 13 will be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. The anime's finale will first air on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' programming block. Shortly after, the same episode will be available for streaming both locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Harold and Bigga deduce that Shubin was the Nightmare and reach his location to secure Echika and Nicolai. While Harold went after Shubin, Napolov took Echika to the basement where the Nightmare killed Sozon. Just as Napolov revealed himself as the real Nightmare, Harold confronted him.

Your Forma episode 13 release date and time

Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 13 will be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Considering different time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime episode may encounter some delays in certain regions.

The finale of the Your Forma anime will premiere at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:45 am Wednesday June 25 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday June 25 British Summer Time 03:45 pm Wednesday June 25 Central European Summer Time 04:45 pm Wednesday June 25 Indian Standard Time 08:15 pm Wednesday June 25 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday June 25 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday June 25 Australia Central Standard Time 12:15 am Thursday June 26

Where to watch Your Forma episode 13?

Your Forma episode 13 will first air on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' block, followed by BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. Later, the same anime episode will be available for local streaming on ABEMA, followed by HULU, Bandai Channel, U-Next, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, TELASA, and others.

For international anime fans, Your Forma episode 13 will be available to stream on Samsung TV Plus, ADN, Bilibili, Anime Onegai, and other platforms. In some regions, the anime will also be accessible online on the official YouTube channel of 'It's Anime powered by REMOW.'

Your Forma episode 12 recap

Napolov as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 12, titled The Manifestation of a Nightmare, saw Harold and Bigga deduce that the Nightmare used a bio-hacking device to change their voice. As they investigated the device's buyer, they identified Shubin as the Nightmare. Soon after, Harold and other investigators arrived at Shubin's location. However, just as they reached the site, Shubin fled the scene, as Harold chased after him.

With Shubin mistakenly crashing his vehicle, Harold managed to secure him. But elsewhere, Napolov abducted Echika and took her to the site where the Nightmare killed Sozon. Just as Napolov revealed himself as the true Nightmare and prepared to kill Echika, Harold arrived and confronted him. Although Harold wanted to inflict the same pain on Napolov that Sozon experienced, Echika intervened to stop him.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 13?

Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 13 will likely feature an argument between Harold and Echika about what to do with Napolov. While Harold Lucraft seeks vengeance for Sozon by wanting to kill Napolov, Echika Hieda wants to arrest the culprit and bring him to justice, preventing Harold from committing a crime.

Echika had known for a while that Harold was not bound by the Laws of Respect that other Amicus Robots had to follow. However, she likely never imagined she would have to confront him with a gun.

