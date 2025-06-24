  • home icon
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jun 24, 2025 01:47 GMT
Muko Suzukiri and Fighter D as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 will be released on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired in Japan on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot across 28 stations. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Angel Usukubo reveal to Fighter D that she was a half-human, half-monster hybrid. Their fight was interrupted by Komachi Aizome, who wished to kill Fighter D. Elsewhere, Yakushi Usukubo as Deathmecia began wreaking havoc in the city. While Dragon Keepers tried fighting him, the monster overwhelmed them with its powers.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 release date and time

Red Keeper as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)
Red Keeper as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 will be released on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode might be delayed in some regions due to varying simulcast schedules and time zones.

The upcoming episode will be titled The One and Only Fighter D.

The final episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amSundayJune 29
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSundayJune 29
British Summer Time3:30 pmSundayJune 29
Central European Summer Time
4:30 pmSundayJune 29
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmSundayJune 29
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSundayJune 29
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSundayJune 29
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amMondayJune 30

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12?

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 will be broadcast in Japan on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations, followed by AT-X and BS11. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream on DMM TV, Amazon Prime Video, Lemino, d-anime Store, HULU, and other platforms.

As for international anime fans, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 will be available to stream on Disney+ globally and HULU in the United States.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 recap

Deathmecia as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)
Deathmecia as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11, titled The Dragon Keepers vs. Deathmecia, saw Angel Usukubo fight Fighter D. Their fight was later interrupted by Komachi Aizome, who wished to avenge Blue Keeper by killing Fighter. Just as it seemed like Aizome was close to killing Fighter D, Angel Usukubo turned into her monster form and defeated Aizome.

Elsewhere, the Red Keeper threatened Yumeko Suzukiri to destroy all the clones present in the laboratory. However, Yumeko retorted, threatening to kill herself. Red Keeper seemingly could not let this happen. It was then revealed that Yumeko's real identity was Muko Suzukiri, the Dragon Priestess.

The anime episode later saw Yakushi Usukubo as Deathmecia, knocking down the Dragon Keepers, as Kanon Hisui joined hands with Fighter D to defeat the monster.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12?

Kanon Hisui and Fighter D as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)
Kanon Hisui and Fighter D as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 will likely see Fighter D and Kanon Hisui head to Deathmecia's location to fight it. While it is difficult to deduce how the footsoldier will fight the Boss Monster without a leg, there is a likely chance that Kanon Hisui will help eliminate that handicap.

Additionally, the anime episode might see Muko Suzukiri in action. She might use her powers as the Dragon Priestess to assist Fighter D.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
