Lord of the Mysteries episode 3: Klein Moretti's next power-up is teased as he encounters the Clown

Lord of the Mysteries episode 3, titled The Notebook, was released on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The episode followed Klein Moretti and the Nighthawks as they located the whereabouts of the Antigonus family's notebook and confronted its possessor.

However, it wasn't an easy task to retrieve the book; The Nighthawks had to showcase their powers against a formidable foe. On the other hand, Klein Moretti discovered something interesting about the next stage of his Beyonder powers from an unexpected person.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 3: The whereabouts of the Antigonus Family's notebook is revealed

Dunn Smith and Leonard Mitchell (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The narrative of Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 begins with Dunn Smith performing his Nightmare abilities on a Secret Order member named Regence to peek into his memories. The Nighthawks Captain discovers that the Antigonus Family's notebook has entered the market through his hands.

Leonard Mitchell suddenly realizes why the Secret Order member was tailing Klein Moretti: They are also searching for the missing notebook. He feels the Secret Order might not let go of the notebook easily, and send more reinforcements. Therefore, Leonard thinks they should prioritize getting the notebook before their enemies.

At this moment, in Lord of the Mysteries episode 3, a Nighthawk member reports to Dunn Smith that Klein Moretti has found a lead to the notebook. The episode then switches the location to a desolate room, where the Nighthawks discover a deceased woman's body in a rotting state.

Klein Moretti, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

It's the same room from which Klein sensed an uneasy feeling the other day while fighting against the morphed kidnappers. After a careful inspection of the room, Leonard finds a stain of Beyonder potion across the walls. He realizes why Bacchus went wild the other day.

Meanwhile, the Nighthawks learn that the deceased woman's son, Ray Bieber, has also gone missing. They detect that the boy has the Antigonus Family's notebook with him. Following this, Leonard gives Klein a picture of Ray Biebera and asks him to locate his whereabouts. However, a strong force interferes with Klein's Divination.

Dunn Smith tells Klein that he doesn't need to worry, as there are other ways to detect the boy's location. Later, in the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3, the Nighthawks' Captain gives Klein a Topaz pendulum. He explains that topaz can amplify interaction with Spirits, improving Divination results.

Dunn Smith, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Furthermore, the Captain informs the new recruit that the Holy Cathedral has authorized the use of a Grade 2 Sealed Artifact. Dunn Smith says they will use it to find Bieber. According to the Lord of the Mysteries episode 2, Sealed Artifacts are unique Beyonder items, endowed with mysterious and destructive powers.

They are strictly controlled and remain sealed behind different Chanis Gates. Grade 2 refers to a Dangerous item. Meanwhile, Aiur Harson (Sequence 7 Nightmare), Borgia (Sequence 8 Gravedigger), and Daly Simone (Sequence 7 Spirit Medium) appear with the Grade 2 (Sealed Artifact.

Dunn Smith becomes slightly tensed as he notices that the Grade 2 Artifact is the 2-049, an extremely risky item with serious repercussions. Aiur Harson, assigned with the responsibility of operating the 2-049, asks Klein and others to follow his strange hand movements. While Klein follows him, he finds the act cringey.

The sealed artifact in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Meanwhile, the exaggerated movements awaken the Sealed Artifact. Klein observes that a clown doll emerges from the briefcase. The clown doll detects Klein and grabs him into its spell. Klein senses a cold sensation as a thread begins to roll around his throat. Yet, before it can do anything, Leonard Mitchell snaps him out of it.

Dunn Smith wonders whether the doll has taken a liking to Klein because the boy has been near the Antigonus family's notebook. According to the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3, the 2-049 Artifact targets people within five meters of its radius. With its invisible threads, the artifact can slow down people. Meanwhile, the doll goes berserk after sensing Bieber's coat. Aiur says it's time to use the Artifact as a tracking tool.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 3: The Nighthawks fight against a Dead Soul

Ray Bieber's monstrous form (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Elsewhere, in Lord of the Mysteries episode 3, Ray Bieber performs a forbidden ritual and absorbs the Antigonus Family's notebook into his body. As a result, he turns into a monstrous figure, with the notebook acting as the core. Meanwhile, the clown, who approached Klein at the Town Square, arrives at the scene slightly late.

However, he thinks there's still a way to turn things around, with Klein and the other Nighthawks member near the site. Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 then focuses on the Nighthawks team as they approach the abandoned building. Suddenly, Ray Bieber's monstrous figure emerges from the door and begins to attack them.

Dunn Smith and Leonard Mitchell perform a dual Midnight Poem to try and lull the monster to sleep. However, the ritual doesn't affect the demonic entity. Suddenly, Dunn Smith realizes that it's not a wild Beyonder, but a Dead Soul. He asks Daly Simone to find its weakness. Daly Simone requests her teammates to hold off the monster for three seconds.

Leonard Mitchell and Dunn Smith use the Midnight Poet ability (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Following this, the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 showcases Dunn Smith activating the Net of Dreams against the monster. While chanting a mantra, the Nighthawks Captain charges head-on at the enemy. However, the monster responds with a tentacle-like attack, piercing Dunn Smith against a wall. However, the Captain maintains composure and continues chanting the spell.

Meanwhile, Klein Moretti joins the party, as he performs the Night Slumber to put the monster asleep. Using this as the perfect opportunity, Daly Simone ascends in the sky and demonstrates a fearsome spell called the Nether Hands. As a result, Ray Bieber's deformed body gets obliterated into pieces.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 3: Klein outsmarts the Clown

Klein and the Clown (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

As soon as Klein Moretti picks up the Antigonus Family's notebook, he senses a third party at the scene. Interestingly, it was none other than the Clown whom he had met before. Apparently, the clown figure belongs to the Secret Order. He aims to collect the notebook from Klein. Judging by the skills, Leonard Mitchell and others sense the enemy must be a Sequence 7 Beyonder.

The clown uses illusions against the Nighthawks members, who waste their bullets on nothing. Although one of their bullets lands on the actual target, the clown uses Damage Transfer to shift the wound to a less threatening area. Following this, the clown hurls the Sealed Artifact 2-049 closer to the Nighthawks.

The Clown's abilities (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

As soon as he does that, every Nighthawk member falls into the Artifact's restrictive powers, including Klein. The Seer's feet become numb, as every movement becomes tiresome for him. He desperately searches for an external force to free himself from the spell. Suddenly, he thinks of something unique.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 shows Klein Moretti chanting the luck ritual to enter the celestial realm. He wonders about how the Artifact could work on several people at once, and whether it's due to the notebook's interference. At any rate, Klein uses the Topaz pendulum on a parchment, which creates a "safe" world for him upon his return.

After returning from the celestial realm, Klein Moretti feigns being under the puppet's control. Meanwhile, the clown says that if Klein wants to save his life, he must hand over the notebook. At the same time, he reveals the name of the corresponding Sequence 8 for Seer as a "deal." The episode leaves the "name" muted for the time being.

The Clown tells Klein the corresponding Sequence 8 for Seer (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Following this, the clown figure gets closer to Klein. As soon as he becomes close to the boy's range, Klein Moretti fires two bullets through the clown; one to his throat and the other to his temple. Interestingly, Leonard Mitchell sees the entire scene without being under the puppet's control since he has an unknown, shadowy figure behind him.

With his dying breath, the clown utters the word, Hornacis, leaving Klein perplexed. Following this, the narrative for Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 switches to outside the Chanis Gate, where the Antigonus family's notebook is kept safe. Dunn Smith knows that Klein is curious about the book. However, he feels they must let the Holy Cathedral verify the contents of the book before letting him view it.

Azik, as seen in the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

On the other hand, Dunn Smith acknowledges Klein's efforts against the clown figure. Meanwhile, Klein Moretti tells his Captain that he has discovered the name of the corresponding Sequence 8 for Seer. According to the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3, the corresponding sequence is Clown.

The following day, Aius commends Klein's efforts before leaving Tingen. Meanwhile, Klein Moretti thinks he should go and meet his history professor at Khoy University for details regarding the Hornacis. Professor Azik Eggers hears about the phrase, "Nation of the Evernight in the Hornacis Mountain Range," from Klein. He says he knows the words that use the same roots.

Klein urges the professor to let him know if he recalls anything or obtains any information about it. After Klein Moretti leaves, Azik's aura changes. Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 ends with a skull-like demonic entity emerging from Azik Eggers's shadow.

Conclusion

The demonic entity emerging from Azik in the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3(Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

One of the major highlights of the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 was the Nighthawks members in action against a formidable opponent. Furthermore, the episode revealed the next stage for Klein, as he learned about the Sequence 8 Clown. In addition, the episode added a further layer of mystery with the perplexing ending.

