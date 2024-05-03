Mysterious Disappearances anime complete release schedule — All episodes and when they arrive

Among the plethora of Isekai and romance-themed anime of Spring 2024, Mysterious Disappearances anime has emerged as a fresh breath of air for anime enthusiasts. Produced by ZERO-G Studios, this series dexterously blends supernatural, mystery, and ecchi elements to produce a tantalizing narrative.

Undoubtedly, the show wowed fans following its debut on April 10, 2024. Even though four episodes have been released thus far, some fans can't wait to know about the complete release schedule of this series.

According to the anime's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mysterious Disappearances has been slated for a one-cour run with 12 episodes. Follow along with this article to get more details about the anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will Mysterious Disappearances anime have?

Mysterious Disappearances anime will air a total of 12 episodes this Spring 2024 season, according to the show's home media and Blu-ray & DVD release details posted on the official site. In other words, this supernatural mystery anime has been set for a single-cour release.

Under the production of ZERO-G Studios, the series premiered on April 10, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other networks in Japan. Only four episodes have aired thus far, with the fifth installment scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The complete release schedule for the Mysterious Disappearances anime, as per the JST, PDT, BST, and IST timings is here as follows:

Episodes Date Release Timings (JST/PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) April 10, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 2 (Released) April 17, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 3 (Released) April 24, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 4 (Released) May 1, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 5 May 8, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 6 May 15, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 7 May 22, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 8 May 29, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 9 June 5, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 10 June 12, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 11 June 19, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 12 June 26, 2024 10:30 PM/ 7:00 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM

The above table reveals the complete release schedule for this anime. However, fans must note that the release information (dates and times) mentioned in the table is subject to change as per the studio's or the staff's decision. Notably, no episode has been delayed as of yet.

Where to watch Mysterious Disappearances anime?

Sumireko, as seen in the anime (Image via ZERO-G studios)

According to the anime's official website, Japanese fans can catch the episodes of Mysterious Disappearances anime every Wednesday on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS Nippon Television in Japan. Besides these channels, Kantele is another option for fans to watch this anime.

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan won't have to worry because Crunchyroll has acquired the streaming rights of this supernatural mystery anime. Crunchyroll simulcasts the episodes of this anime worldwide after a 30-minute delay from the broadcast timings, except in Japan and China.

Unfortunately, no other streaming platform besides Crunchyroll has earned the streaming rights. As such, there have been no reports of Netflix, Muse Asia, or Amazon Prime streaming the episodes of this series.

The plot of Mysterious Disappearances anime

Mysterious Disappearances anime serves as an adaptation of Nujima's eponymous supernatural mystery manga series. The narrative of this anime follows Sumeriko Ogawa, whose desire to become a novelist is reignited by the rumors of several mysterious incidents in the city.

As a clerk of a local bookstore, Sumireko urges her co-worker, Ren Adashino, to investigate strange urban legends, ghost stories, and several mysterious activities across the city. Interestingly, Sumireko has the power to trigger fantastical events, while Ren has his own secret.

Together, they embark on tantalizing adventures filled with mystical elements. Undoubtedly, this anime narrates a modern-day Romanesque story and blends mystery with bizarre elements.

