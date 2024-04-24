Go! Go! Loser Ranger! complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has generated considerable buzz in the anime community following its premiere on April 7, 2024. Produced by Yostar Pictures, the anime serves as an adaptation of Negi Haruba's original Japanese manga series, which inverts the perennial concept of heroes and villains.

Although only three episodes have been released thus far, fans want to know the complete release schedule of this series. According to the anime's X account, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is set for a one-cour run with 12 episodes. Follow this article to get more details regarding the anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime have?

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will air a total of 12 episodes this Spring 2024 session, according to the anime's home media or Blu-ray & DVD release. In other words, this satirical action-themed anime has been set for a single-cour run.

Produced by Yostar Pictures, the series premiered on April 7, 2024, on TBS and its affiliated channels at 4:30 PM in Japan. As mentioned earlier, only three episodes have been released thus far, with the fourth installment scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 28, 2024, on the same time and channels.

Here's the complete release schedule of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime, as per the PT, BST, JP, and IST timings:

Episode Number Date Release Timings(JST/PT/BST/IST) 1 Sunday, April 7, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 2 Sunday, April 14, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 3 Sunday, April 21, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 4 Sunday, April 28, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 5 Sunday, May 5, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 6 Sunday, May 12, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 7 Sunday, May 19, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 8 Sunday, May 26, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 9 Sunday, June 2, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 10 Sunday, June 9, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 11 Sunday, June 16, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM 12 Sunday, June 23, 2024 4:30 PM/1 AM/8 AM/1:30 PM

Although the table above reveals the full release schedule of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime, it should be noted that the dates and the timings mentioned are subject to change as per the announcements from the staff or the production house (Yostar Pictures). Thankfully, no episode has been delayed yet.

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime?

Red Keeper, as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! airs every Sunday on TBS and its affiliated networks in Japan. After that, it becomes available on local TV channels, such as BS11 and AT-X. Globally, fans can catch the episodes of this action-based anime on Disney+ in selected regions.

However, due to the differences in the simulcast timings, the episode streams on Disney+ after a 30-minute delay from the original Japanese broadcast time. Aside from Disney+, Hulu has also acquired the streaming rights for this anime.

However, due to the limited reach, only viewers from the US can exclusively stream the episodes on Hulu. Apart from Hulu and Disney+, no other streaming platform, such as Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, or Netflix, is streaming this anime.

The plot of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Based on Negi Haruba's manga, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a cynical satire in the Sentai or Superhero genre. The narrative follows humanity's protectors, the Dragon Keepers, who defeated the main bosses of the evil Monster Army thirteen years ago and saved the Earth.

Although the monsters were immortal, the Dragon Keepers demonstrated the powers of their Divine Artifacts to eradicate them from existence. Interestingly, they left the foot soldiers alive.

Following the grand battle, the Dragon Rangers proposed a pact between them and the foot soldiers, or the Dusters. According to their proposal, every Sunday, the monsters would have to participate in a fake battle against the Divine Rangers and succumb to a humiliating defeat.

Fighter D, as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Devoid of any powers, the foot soldiers submitted to this humiliating fate. Yet one day, a single monster, Fighter D, decides to rebel against their shameful life. Disguised as an aspiring ranger, he infiltrates the Ranger Force and surprisingly meets like-minded people.

As such, the anime stunningly portrays the Divine Rangers as atrocious figures, almost akin to villains. In this narrative, the audience sympathizes with the villains, who are subjected to living a shameful life, even though their prior intentions were wrong.

