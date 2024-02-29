Mysterious Disappearances anime announces release date with new PV and key visual

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, the official staff for the Mysterious Disappearances anime streamed a new promotional video, which revealed April 10, 2024, as the anime's premiere date. The short clip also previewed the anime's theme songs. Along with this, more cast members and a key visual have been revealed.

Produced by Zero-G Studios, Mysterious Disappearances anime is based on the eponymous Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nujima. Shogakukan's Yawaraka Spirits website has been serializing the manga since October 2019. Six volumes have been published thus far, with the seventh volume slated to release on March 29, 2024.

Mysterious Disappearances anime will premiere on April 10, 2024

Broadcast details have also been revealed along with the release date's announcement. The Mysterious Disappearances anime will be telecast on April 10, 2024, on the AT-X channel at 10:30 pm. After that, it will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS NTV at 24:00 JST (effectively April 11, 2024, at 12 am JST).

Oto, as seen in the PV (Image via Zero-G)

Notably, the latest promotional video features the anime's main characters and teases the captivating plot embedded with "bizarre" and "supernatural." It begins with Sumireko Ogawa explaining that the story records the brief friendship and farewell between her and Ren Adashino.

Following that, the PV delves into several strange occurrences, with the opening and the ending theme songs playing in the background. The trailer reveals that Yuyu performed the opening theme song, Hazard Symbol, while Nanoka Obuchi sang the ending song, Shuku Somete Shinzo, which translates to Scarlet-Dyed-Heart in English.

Sumireko, as seen in the PV (Image via Zero-G)

Aside from the trailer, the official staff for the Mysterious Disappearances anime has revealed the additional cast for the series. Rie Takahashi, the renowned Seiyuu (voice actor) stars as Shizuku Hayami, while Saya Aizawa plays Nodoka Ametsuchi's role. Yuya Uchida has also joined the anime's voice cast as John Doe.

Rie-san and other new cast members will join the previously announced voice cast for the anime, who are here as follows:

Fairouz Ai as Sumireko Ogawa

Daiki Yamashita as Ren Adashino

Yui Horie as Manami Uname

Eri Yukimura as Oto Adashino

The new key visual, as seen (Image via Zero-G)

Besides, a new key visual has also been unveiled for the series. The illustration features Sumireko, Ren, Shizuku, Oto, Manami, and John Doe at the Kisaragi station from the Japanese urban legends.

Tomomi Mochizuki is both directing and composing the series at Zero-G Studios, with Takuya Tani designing the characters. Kayo Konishi and Yukio Kondoo are composing the series' music, while Masaki Utsunomiya is editing the anime.

Ren Adashino, as seen in the PV (Image via Zero-G)

Based on Nujima's manga series, the upcoming anime narrates a modern-day Romanesque story and follows the protagonist, Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring novelist, who's passionate about mysteries.

Sumireko works at a bookstore with Ren Adashino, with whom she attempts to solve various strange occurrences and mysteries. Embedded with supernatural and bizarre elements, the anime will offer a surreal feel to the viewers.

