Re:Monster anime unveils release date, new visual and additional cast

Studio DEEN's Re:Monster anime is set to premiere on April 4, 2024, as announced by the anime's staff on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Along with this announcement, the staff shared a new key visual for the anime and revealed more cast.

Re:Monster anime is based on the eponymous Isekai fantasy light novel series written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamada. The light novel ran on the Shosetsuka ni Naro site from 2011 to 2018. Later, it was acquired by AlphaPolis, which published nine volumes.

Re:Monster anime will premiere on April 4, 2024

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Re:Monster anime revealed that the title will be released on April 4, 2024. Broadcast information for the Isekai anime has also arrived.

The anime will be telecast on Tokyo MX on April 4, 2024, at 24:00 JST (effectively April 5, 2024, 12 am JST), and April 4, 2024, at 24:30 JST on BS11 (effectively April 5, 2024, 12:30 JST). The title will then premiere on TV Hokkaido on April 12, 2024, at 25:43 (effectively on April 13, 2024, at 1:43 am JST).

Besides the broadcast details, a new key visual for the Re:Monster anime has been unveiled. The captivating illustration depicts Gobrou, Hobsei, and other members of the mercenary group, the Parabellum. Set against a hillside valley as the background, the visual exudes proper "Isekai" vibes.

Re:Monster anime's key visual (Image via Studio DEEN)

Interestingly, the anime's staff revealed additional cast members. Aya Yamane has joined the voice cast as Hobsei, while Nichika Omori plays the role of Hobsato.

Hibiku Yamamura is enlisted as the twins' voice actor, while Miyuri Shimabukuro stars as the Blacksmith. Aside from them, Hisako Tojo is also set to lend her skills to voice The Alchemist.

These newly announced cast members will join the previous voice cast, who are here as follows:

Takuya Sato as Gobrou

Ai Kakuma as Gobmi

Kenta Hosoda as Gobkichi

Kana Ueda as Gobe

Mai Kanno as The Redhead

Takayuki Inagaki is at the helm of affairs at Studio DEEB, with Hiroshi Yamaguchi supervising the scripts. Junichi Takaoka is in charge of the character designs, while GoSakabe is composing the series' music.

Chansung and AK-69 are collaborating to perform the opening theme song, Into the Fire, with the vocals given by Changmin from the 2AM boy band. On the other hand, EverdreaM is performing the anime's ending theme song, Sadame.

Gobrou, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Based on Kogitsune Kanekiru's light novel, Re:Monster anime centers on Tomokui Kanata, who is reincarnated as a goblin in another world after his death on Earth.

In the new, fantastical world of swords and magic, he is named Rou, the goblin. With newfound power, Rou embarks on a perilous journey in a world, where only the fittest can survive.

