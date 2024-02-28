On Wednesday, February 28, 2023, the official staff for the Korean Parasyte live-action series, titled Parasyte: The Grey, announced that it will premiere on April 5, 2024, on Netflix. Along with this information, a new key visual depicting the main character has been unveiled.

The upcoming Parasyte live-action series is based on Hitoshi Iwaaki's eponymous Japanese manga series. Hitoshi-san launched the series in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine, where it was serialized from 1990 to 1995.

Interestingly, the manga also has a TV anime adaptation which premiered in 2024, and two live-action movies, released in 2014 and 2015. The upcoming series will star several renowned Korean actors and feature a new story.

The new Parasyte live-action series will debut on April 5, 2024

Based on Hitoshi Iwaaki's horror-thriller manga, the new Parasyte live-action series (Korean drama), titled Parasyte: The Grey, is all set to premiere on April 5, 2024, exclusively on Netflix as announced by the K-drama's official staff on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

According to the announcement, the Korean Parasyte live-action series will run new episodes every week until June 2024. Any unexpected delay or change in the original schedule will be announced by the staff.

Aside from the premiere date, a new visual for the live-action series has been unveiled. The visual shows an unidentifiable parasite harboring the body of the series' main character, Jeong Su-in (played by Jeon So-Nee), and changing its shape.

The visual for the new Parasyte live-action series

Other than the main heroine, Jeong Su-in, more characters are seen in the background. As evident, those characters are also invaded by the terrifying beings known as parasites. The visual also contains a catchphrase, which reads as follows when translated into English:

"It's next to you."

While the upcoming Parasyte live-action series, titled Parasyte: The Grey, is based on Hitoshi Iwaaki's manga series, it will focus on a different story. Notably, the live-action show features Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun.

Jeon plays Jeong Su-in's role, who forms an unusual co-existence with a parasite after it fails to enter her brain. Koo Kyo-hwan's character, Seol Kang-woo is described as a character who pursues parasites to find his missing younger sister.

On the other hand, Lee Jung-hyun features as the leader of The Grey, whose husband was brutally killed by the parasites. The Grey organization is described as a task force formed to decimate the alien beings.

Aside from them, Netflix has listed Kwon Hae-hyo and Kim In-kwon as the series' cast, but their roles aren't revealed yet.

Notably, Yeon Sang-ho is directing this live-action project. He has attained critical acclamation for directing popular projects such as Train to Busan and Peninsula. Besides direction, he's also working on the project's scripts with Ryu Yong-jae.

Hitoshi Iwaaki's original manga, based on which the upcoming series will premiere, is set in a world where alien beings called Parasites have invaded the Earth to take over humans by entering their brains through their orifices.

However, one Parasite called Migi manages to only take over the high school student, Shinichi Izumi's right arm. Thus, Shinichi and Migi develop an unusual co-existence, where they battle other Parasites who only exist to obliterate human beings.

