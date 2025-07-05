Lord of the Mysteries episode 4: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official platforms, Lord of the Mysteries episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time. The series will be available on Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, and other services, with multiple subtitles.
In the previous episode, Dunn Smith and Leonard Mitchell discovered that the Secret Order was after the Antigonus family's notebook. Meanwhile, Klein Moretti discovered a lead to the notebook and found a deceased woman at the abandoned building, where he went with Leonard the other day.
After inspecting the room, the Nighthawks realized that the deceased's son, Ray Bieber, had the Antigonus family's notebook. Meanwhile, the Holy Church sanctioned the use of a Grade 2 item for the mission. Eventually, the Beyonder Artifact led them to Ray Bieber, who was fused with the notebook.
The Nighthawk exercised their powers and defeated Bieber. On the other hand, Klein Moretti faced the Clown, whom he had met at the town square. The Clown, who happened to be a Secret Order member, told Klein the corresponding Sequence 8 for Seer. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of the Lord of the Mysteries episode 4.
Lord of the Mysteries episode 4 exact release date and time for every region
According to Tencent Video and the full release schedule, Lord of the Mysteries episode 4 will be released on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time.
However, many viewers from the USA and other regions can enjoy the Lord of the Mysteries episode 4 on Friday, July 11, 2025, due to the differences in time zones.
Lord of the Mysteries episode 4 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:
Where to watch Lord of the Mysteries episode 4?
Anime lovers can enjoy the digital streaming of the Lord of the Mysteries episode 4 first on WeTV (Tencent Video) and Muse Asia, though in selected regions.
After an hour (8 pm PT), the Lord of the Mysteries episode 4 will be available on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, North Africa, Europe, Oceania, India, and Southeast Asia.
Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 recap
The episode kicked off with Dunn Smith using his Beyonder abilities to peek into the memories of Regent, a Secret Order member. The Nighthawks' Captain and Leonard Mitchell realized that the Secret Order was also searching for the Antigonus family's notebook, which is currently missing.
Meanwhile, one of the Nighthawks members informed the Captain that Klein Moretti had found a lead to the notebook. Following that, the narrative shifted to the room from which Klein had sensed a familiar feeling. The Nighthawks discovered a woman's rotting body in the room.
Upon closer inspection, they discovered the woman's connection to the Antigonus family's book. Furthermore, the Nighthawks learned that the deceased's son, Ray Bieber, was missing. They speculated that the boy must have had the book they were searching for. Leonard handed over Bieber's photograph to Klein and asked him to locate the boy's whereabouts.
However, a mysterious force interfered with Klein's Divination. Dunn Smith assured him that they would find another way. After returning to the office, Dunn Smith gave Klein a Topaz Pendulum, which amplified the interactions with Spirits and improved Divination results. He also told the boy that the Holy Church had sanctioned them to use a Grade 2 Sealed Artifact.
According to the episode, the Sealed Artifacts are the unique Beyonder items, endowed with supreme powers. Meanwhile, Aiur Harson, Daly Simone, and Borgia appeared with the Grade 2 item, called the 2-049. Dunn Smith was slightly skeptical about using the 2-049 for the mission, given its risk factor.
However, Aiur Harson was responsible for the Sealed Artifact's operation. He asked everyone to perform a specific hand gesture, which Klein found cringeworthy. Nevertheless, doing the hand gesture awakened the Sealed Artifact, which was a puppet with a clown's appearance.
At first, Klein detected no malice from the object. However, it soon turned menacing, once it saw Klein. The boy was then put under the object's spell. Apparently, the Grade 2 item could slow-down a person if they came under its five meter radius. Dunn Smith thought the object was hostile to Klein because of his connections to the Antigonus family's notebook.
Eventually, the Nighthawks used the Grade 2 item as a tracker to locate Ray Bieber's location. Elsewhere, Ray Bieber performed a ritual with the Antigonus notebook. However, he turned into a terrifying monstrous entity as a consequence. A clown, who previously met Klein at the town square, arrived at the scene.
Apparently, he was a Secret Order member. Meanwhile, the Nighthawks arrived at the scene and confronted Ray Bieber's demonic form. Dunn Smith and Leonard performed a dual Midnight poem to lull the monster to sleep, but it didn't work. Dunn realized that it was because they were up against a Dead Soul.
Eventually, with the combined efforts of Dunn Smith, Klein, and Daly Simone, the Nighthawks defeated the opponent. Yet, once Klein secured the notebook, he felt a presence behind. It was none other than the Clown he had met before. The Clown employed his illusory skills against the Nighthawks. Although he was shot once, he used his skills to transfer the wound to a less threatening area.
With guile, the Clown pushed the Nighthawks into the five-meter radius of the Grade 2 item. Although the puppet should have only affected two people, it slowed down everyone's movements. To save himself, Klein Moretti performed the luck ritual and went to the Celestial realm. He used the topaz pendulum to create a "safe" environment for him and returned.
Afterward, he feigned being under the puppet's spell. Meanwhile, the Clown tried to negotiate with Klein. He also told him the corresponding Sequence 8 for the Seer path. Seeing an opportunity, Klein Moretti shot the Clown to death and rescued everyone. Later, the Antigonus family's notebook was secured behind the Chanis Gate.
Dunn Smith also acknowledged Klein's efforts. Meanwhile, Klein sensed something interesting within his body, and realized whether it was him fully digesting the Seer potion. At any rate, he recalled the Clown's haunting final words, "Hornacis." He decided to head to Khoy University to ask his history professor, Azik, about it.
When Azik couldn't properly recall the word, Klein Moretti urged him to contact him later if he happened to remember or gather information about it. The episode ended with a sinister scene, where a demonic entity with a skeleton's appearance, emerged from Azik's shadow.
What to expect in Lord of the Mysteries episode 4?
According to the preview videos, Lord of the Mysteries episode 4 will likely show Klein Moretti trying to link himself to the Gray Fog to borrow its power through incantations.
He believes the road to home is hidden within the fog. At the same time, Klein hopes not to disturb the mysterious presence within the Gray Fog. Yet, he will experience many supernatural occurrences. Additionally, Lord of the Mysteries episode 4 may show Klein trying to learn more about the Clown Sequence and how he can acquire it.
