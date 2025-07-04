Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX. Other TV networks, including Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, Yomiuri TV, BS11, AT-X, and TV Aichi, will also broadcast the episode. Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences shortly after.

The previous episode was one and a half hours delayed from the original expected release time. Episode 1 mostly served as a layout for the series, revealing several main characters, including Monica Everett, the main protagonist. Furthermore, it mainly focused on Monica's backstory of how she became the Silent Witch.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 2: Release date and time

Still from episode 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

As previously mentioned, Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 2 will be released on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. However, some regions will be able to watch the episode on July 11, depending on their corresponding time zone differences. Below is a list of the release date and time of episode 2 based on the time zones:

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 1:30 am Saturday, July 12, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12:30 pm Friday, July 11, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 9:30 am Friday, July 11, 2025 British Summer Time 5:30 pm Friday, July 11, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm Friday, July 11, 2025 Australian Central Time 2:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm Friday, July 11, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 2: Where to watch?

Fans from Japan will be able to watch the episode on TV networks like Tochigi TV, BS11, Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Yomiuri TV, AT-X, and TV Aichi on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Simultaneously, streaming websites like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and d Anime Store will stream the episode exclusively in Japan.

As per their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the episode globally, except for Japan, Mongolia, China, and Korea. The dates and times mentioned in this article should stay consistent but are likely subject to change in case of production delays.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: A brief recap

Episode 1 began with a narration of the anime's storyline, which featured the Black Dragon and several Pteradragons attacking the Kingdom of Ridill. The episode then shifted its focus to exploring Monica Everett's character, the series's main protagonist. As Louis, her former colleague, came to visit her, it was revealed that Monica was the Silent Witch of the Seven Sages.

Louis then disclosed his main reason for visiting Monica was for her to join the Serendia Academy and keep an eye on Felix Arc Ridill, the second prince of the Ridill kingdom. While Monica initially hesitated to agree, Louis used emotional and intimidation tactics, ultimately leading to her agreement.

The next day, Monica and her magical cat Nero were escorted by Louis and brought into his house, where Monica met Rosalie Miller, Louis' wife. Later, Louis introduced Monica to Isabelle Norton, Count Kerbeck's daughter, who would play a key role in Monica's cover in the academy. Isabelle also revealed that Monica had unknowingly saved her in the past and that she has been a fan ever since.

What to expect from Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 2? (Speculative)

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

The upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 2 will likely carry the story forward and feature Monica and Isabelle visiting the Serendia Academy. There is also a high chance that Felix's character will be revealed in the upcoming episode. Following the theme from the first episode, the upcoming installment will likely feature several magical and comedic aspects.

