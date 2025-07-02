Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

  • home icon
By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 02, 2025 21:30 GMT
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2 release date and time, and more (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. The previous episode started lightly but became quite intense soon enough.

It also revealed the true intentions of the Netherlord and briefly introduced the character of the Demon Lord. Furthermore, several characters were introduced in the episode, along with many ace hunters from different Stratums.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

As mentioned, Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2 will be released on July 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date should remain the same for all the regions, the timing may differ depending on the corresponding time zones:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, July 9, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10:30 amWednesday, July 9, 2025
Pacific Standard Time7:30 amWednesday, July 9, 2025
British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, July 9, 2025
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, July 9, 2025
Australian Central Time12:00 pmWednesday, July 9, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmWednesday, July 9, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, July 9, 2025
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2: Where to watch?

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on July 9, 2025, on Japanese TV networks like Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS NTV. Fans in Japan can also stream the episodes on renowned streaming platforms such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT, every Wednesday.

Furthermore, as per their summer 2025 anime schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the anime for global audiences. While the dates and times mentioned in this article should be accurate, they are subject to change in case of any production delays.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1: A brief recap

Still from episode 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Still from episode 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Episode 1 started off lightly, showing Lammis and Hulemy enjoying a refreshing drink from Boxxo as the summer season began. Meanwhile, Mishuel arrives and asks Boxxo to become his "Master" after witnessing his defense and revival capabilities in the season 1 finale episode. Boxxo reluctantly agrees to Mishuel's request.

The episode then quickly intensifies when Director Bear informs them about a meeting at the Dead's Lament's Stratum regarding the Netherlord. The council of directors decides to hit back and defeat the Netherlord by gathering all the ace hunters from their respective Stratums. Meanwhile, three new characters—Hoxie, Shimelai, and Yumite—are introduced and join Boxxo's party.

The rest of the episode focuses mostly on the fight against the Netherlord. Despite trying very hard, the ace hunters cannot defeat him. Furthermore, he reveals that this was a trap and his main plan all along. The Netherlord wanted to gather all the ace hunters in one place so the rest of the dungeon would be left unguarded and easier for him to wipe out.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2? (Speculative)

The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2 would likely focus on the fight between the Netherlord's minions and the ace hunters. Furthermore, Boxxo's party is expected to defeat the minions and pursue the Netherlord.

Nevertheless, the episode will mostly feature action sequences and serve as a follow-up to the ongoing fight between the ace hunters and the Netherlord, with a slight chance of the Demon Lord's reveal.

