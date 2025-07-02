Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. The previous episode started lightly but became quite intense soon enough.

Ad

It also revealed the true intentions of the Netherlord and briefly introduced the character of the Demon Lord. Furthermore, several characters were introduced in the episode, along with many ace hunters from different Stratums.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

As mentioned, Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2 will be released on July 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date should remain the same for all the regions, the timing may differ depending on the corresponding time zones:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Ad

Ad

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2: Where to watch?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on July 9, 2025, on Japanese TV networks like Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS NTV. Fans in Japan can also stream the episodes on renowned streaming platforms such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT, every Wednesday.

Furthermore, as per their summer 2025 anime schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the anime for global audiences. While the dates and times mentioned in this article should be accurate, they are subject to change in case of any production delays.

Ad

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1: A brief recap

Still from episode 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Episode 1 started off lightly, showing Lammis and Hulemy enjoying a refreshing drink from Boxxo as the summer season began. Meanwhile, Mishuel arrives and asks Boxxo to become his "Master" after witnessing his defense and revival capabilities in the season 1 finale episode. Boxxo reluctantly agrees to Mishuel's request.

Ad

The episode then quickly intensifies when Director Bear informs them about a meeting at the Dead's Lament's Stratum regarding the Netherlord. The council of directors decides to hit back and defeat the Netherlord by gathering all the ace hunters from their respective Stratums. Meanwhile, three new characters—Hoxie, Shimelai, and Yumite—are introduced and join Boxxo's party.

The rest of the episode focuses mostly on the fight against the Netherlord. Despite trying very hard, the ace hunters cannot defeat him. Furthermore, he reveals that this was a trap and his main plan all along. The Netherlord wanted to gather all the ace hunters in one place so the rest of the dungeon would be left unguarded and easier for him to wipe out.

Ad

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2? (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2 would likely focus on the fight between the Netherlord's minions and the ace hunters. Furthermore, Boxxo's party is expected to defeat the minions and pursue the Netherlord.

Nevertheless, the episode will mostly feature action sequences and serve as a follow-up to the ongoing fight between the ace hunters and the Netherlord, with a slight chance of the Demon Lord's reveal.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More