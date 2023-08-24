Where to read Reborn as a Vending Machine Manga? Reading platforms explored

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon weaves a fantastical narrative that has captured the hearts of readers around the globe. Born from the creative minds of Hirukuma and brought to life through the artistic strokes of Itsuwa Kato and Yūki Hagure, this Japanese light novel series has transcended its origin to find a new home in the world of manga.

The protagonist of the narrative dies on earth when a vending machine falls on him, and then he is reborn in a fantasy world as a living vending machine. The adapted manga series is another Isekai genre with yet another original twist. The show follows the exploits of a vending machine and the people he encounters along the way.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the manga and character fates mentioned therein.

All the necessary information about the Reborn as a Vending Machine Manga

Where to read the Manga

People who want to get into the Reborn as a Vending Machine manga can find it on Shueisha's Manga Plus website. The first few chapters are provided on the website for free, which might be useful for novices to determine whether they are interested in the idea and wish to read more.

Also, fans can purchase the official English translation of the manga digitally on ComiXology for $2.99.

So far, 15 chapters have been released, the names of which are as follows:

Chapter 1: A Manic's Death

Chapter 2: A Day in a Vending Machine's Life

Chapter 3: The Hunting Team

Chapter 4: Raid

Chapter 5: The Machine and the Girl

Chapter 6: Altercation

Chapter 7: The Great Frog Fiend 1

Chapter 8: The Great Frog Fiend 2

Chapter 9: Getting Away From The Disaster (Roughly translated)

Chapter 10: Back in Business

Chapter 11: The Magic Item Engineer Hulemy

Chapter 12: A Way to Fulfill Your Desires

Chapter 13: As a Vending Machine Mega Fan

Chapter 14: Together

Chapter 15: Threat

The first 13 chapters of the manga are compiled in two Tankobon volumes. Volume 1 of the manga Reborn as a Vending Machine contains chapters 1-6, while volume 2 has chapters 7–13.

On March 27, 2023, the last chapter of the Reborn as a Vending Machine manga was released in English. There is no information yet as to when the following chapter will be released.

Reborn as a Vending Machine manga information

With the support of manga artist Kunieda, Dengeki Daioh, a shonen manga magazine published by ASCII Media Works, began serializing the manga in August 2021. For the light novel and manga, Yenpress has secured a license for the English translation. A Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ-produced anime series made its premiere in July 2023.

It is the story of a vending machine enthusiast who, one day, gets pinned down by one. The person then discovers himself reborn as a vending machine in an alternate fantasy world. Boxxo, the vending machine, requires cash to keep itself stocked and fueled up in this odd, animal-filled environment.

When he transforms into a vending machine, he learns that he may sell any item he previously purchased and turn those sales into points to support himself.

Lammis, a young female hunter who discovers the truth about the vending machine, rescues Boxxo one day and takes him with her everywhere she goes. That is how Boxxo the Vending Machine's tale starts, and the Vending Machine quickly becomes well-known for its special abilities.

