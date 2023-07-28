Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 5 release date, what to expect, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 5 is all set to release on August 2. While the series' initial premise of a common man being reborn in a fantasy setting as a vending machine might have seemed odd to a lot of people, its fun characterization and adventures have made it very successful thus far.

The latest episode, featuring Boxxo's kidnap, was a major turning point in the series. Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 5 promises to go even further in that regard, with the duo of Boxxo and Lammis having to deal with more threats.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 5.

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 5 will release next week

Boxxo and Lammis (Image via Studio Gokumi).

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 5 is set to be released on August 2, which is seven days after the previous episode came out, which was on July 26. The series has followed the trend of releasing one episode per week so far and a lot of popular anime follow the same practice when their new season is coming out.

In terms of what happened in the previous episode, Boxxo was kidnapped as a lot of factions want to get hold of his abilities, and Lammis decided to rescue him. This resulted in Boxxo meeting Hulemy, a long-time friend of Lammis', and they eventually bonded together.

However, in the upcoming episodes, they will have to deal with their own set of threats as their friend tries to break into the thieves' hideout.

Where to watch

The next episode is going to be centered around Boxxo's kidnap (Image via Studio Gokumi).

For people in Japan, the series can be watched in Tokyo MX, which is the most popular platform in the country to watch anime. For people all over the world, it can be seen in Crunchyroll, which is the most popular anime streaming platform in the market.

What to expect

Humely meeting Boxxo for the first time (Image via Studio Gokumi).

As mentioned earlier, episode 4 was centered around how Boxxo was kidnapped by a band of thieves and Lammis' attempt to rescue him. Boxxo's vending abilities are unique and of great value, which has resulted in him and his friend being the target of several enemies.

However, Boxxo finds an ally in the thieves' den in Humely, a friend of Lammis', and they bond together. Lammis also breaks into the den with the help of the Hunters' association. Now everything is set for Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 5 to delve deeper into that conflict and the aftermath of that.

