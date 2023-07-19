Reborn as a Vending Machine anime reveals English dub cast and July premiere

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Crunchyroll announced that it will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime series Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon. The anime series, which serves as an adaptation of author Hirukuma and illustrator Itsuwa Kato’s light novel series, first premiered in Japan on July 5, 2023.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is one of the most anticipated isekai series of not just Summer 2023, but of the entire year. The unique choices in reincarnation for the series’ protagonist, as well as its overall subject matter, made it a fan favorite among those who’ve read the light novel series and started the anime.

Now, it seems the anime will become even more accessible to fans, with an English dub set to premiere on Crunchyroll’s streaming platform later this very week. A full cast and staff list for the English dub of Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon has also been announced and will be fully detailed below.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon receives highly anticipated English dub

(Image via Twitter user @AnimeDubUpdates)

The English dub for Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon anime series will begin streaming on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, with the series’ first episode. Later this week, the series will release its third episode, maintaining the typical two-episode delay between English and Japanese dubs typically seen with Crunchyroll series.

The English dub cast includes Garret Storms as Boxxo, Emily Neves as Lammis, Marisa Duran as Munami, Macy Anne Johnson as Suori, Jarrod Greene as Karios, Bryan Massey as Gorth, and Monica Rial as Missus. Cris Geroge is directing the English dub, with Zach Bolton as producer. Additionally, Chris Patton is handling the adaptation, Andrew Tripps is the mixer, and Jose Sandoval is the engineer.

As mentioned above, the series originally premiered in Japan on July 5 via the TOKYO MX and AT-X channels, with the series also running on BS NTV. Crunchyroll is streaming the series internationally as it airs. The series is being animated at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ Studios, with Noriaki Akitaya directing.

(Image via Twitter user @Crunchyroll)

Takahiro Sakai is adapting Yuki Hagure’s original designs for animation, while Yuta Uraki and Keita Takahashi are composing the series’ music. BRADIO performs the opening theme song Fanfare, while Peel the Apple is performing the ending theme song Itsumo no Soup, which translates as "The Usual Soup."

Hirukuma first began publishing the story on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in March 2016, ending the series in December of that year. This was followed by epilogue stories serialized in January and February 2017. Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko imprint began publishing a light novel adaptation with illustrations from Itsuwa Kato in July 2016, with the third and final volume shipping in February 2017.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.