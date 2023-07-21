Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 4 is slated to release on July 26, and many people are looking forward to it. The adventures of Lammis and Boxxo in the village in episode 3 ended up in a good way, with people doing a lot of rebuilding in the process. However, the next episode promises to up the ante a bit more.

The series has had a positive reception so far, and people expect Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 4 to continue in that direction. The combination of humor with the classic bizarre isekai trope of a character in another world has paid dividends to the series so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 4.

Release date, where to watch, and a lot more of Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 4

Release date & where to watch

As stated, Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 4 will be released on July 26. Episode 3 was released on July 19, so it will continue the trend of the previous episodes of coming out seven days after the latest. As of this article's writing, there is no information regarding the time episode 4 will be released.

Episode 3 showed a lot of Lammis and Boxxo's adventure in the village, with the latter helping the owner of a brother. There were a lot of scenes regarding how the village has been rebuilding and more development of Lammis and Boxxo's relationship, with the former refusing to sell him when she got an offer.

Fans in Japan can watch the series on Tokyo MX, one of the most popular networks in their country and one where most known anime series are shown. Meanwhile, the vast majority of people all over the world can watch Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 4 on Crunchyroll, the biggest anime streaming platform in the business.

What to expect

The recent episode showed people interested in buying Boxxo, which Lammis declined. However, the next episode suggests that people will kidnap Boxxo, and Lammis will have to save him. This would lead to a lot of confrontations in the process, thus cementing the bond that these two characters have developed in this story.

Meanwhile, episode 4 will also show more of the people interested in getting Boxxo through any means necessary, including the likes of Shui, one of the main foils in this episode. Boxxo has become known in this series because of his vending abilities. Now, he and Lammis will have to deal with the ramifications of that.

