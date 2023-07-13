Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 3 is set to be released on July 19, 2023. Following the release of its second episode, the frog fiends and the King Frog Fiend finally appeared, and viewers were able to witness the defeat of the frog fiends and the King Frog Fiend. Not only that, but Boxxo assisted in the fight against the fiends in the episode. As the episode progressed, viewers felt satisfied as the episode lived up to the fans' expectations.

Now that the second episode has been released, fans of the series are eagerly anticipating and building anticipation for the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 3. Furthermore, because the anime is part of the Summer 2023 anime lineup, the buzz surrounding it has been unexpectedly high given the other big-name animes in the lineup. However, leaving that aside, the anime is unquestionably deepening its exploration of and presentation of the Isekai world.

Lammis and Boxxo will return to their village in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

As previously stated, Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 3, titled Rebuilding, will be released on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 pm JST. Reborn as a Vending Machine Episode 3 will air on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other networks. Later, the episode will be available on BS NTV, d Anime Store, DMM TV, and other Japanese channels.

International viewers, on the other hand, can watch Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 3 as it airs in Japan on Crunchyroll in select areas. However, to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 3, viewers must have a Crunchyroll subscription. The most popular premium subscriptions among viewers are Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month).

Given that release times vary depending on location and time zone, Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 3 will be available on the following dates:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 6 am, Wednesday, July 19

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 9 am, Wednesday, July 19

British Summer Time (BST): 14:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 15:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19

India Standard Time (IST): 18:30 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 21:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Japan Standard Time (JST): 22:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Australia Central Time (ACT): 22:30 pm, Wednesday, July 19

A quick recap of Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 2



In episode 2 of Reborn as a Vending Machine, viewers saw how Lammis and Boxxo joined the hunters from the Hunter association in attacking the frog fiend base. Following this, as Booxo and Lammis prepared to attack the base, Boxxo provided food to all of the hunters one day before the attack. However, as the nights and mornings grew colder, Boxxo added another function that added cup noodles to his inventory.

Not only that, but the episode also featured Kerioil, who grew fond of Boxxo since he mysteriously has food and drinks ready to offer. Following that, the next day, Booxo and Lammis join the attack. But, as the frog fiend numbers increased and combat became more challenging, Boxxo released his blessing, which enabled him to see farther and build a wall of light.



Boxxo, Lammis, and others were able to defeat the frog fiends in the back. Following that, Lammis and others went to the front lines and defeated all the frog fiends. Then Booxo gave sports drinks to all of the injured. As the hunters were able to defeat all frog fiends and return to their base, the King frog fiend finally made its appearance at night.

While Lammis attempted to get Boxxo out of there, Boxxo discovered a way to deal with the King Frog fiend. In order to deal with the king frog, Boxxo first added cola to his inventory before changing his appearance and containing all candy. Then Booxo instructed Lammis to add candy to the cola, which resulted in all the content gushing out at once. This allowed Lammis and others to squirt cola into King Frog's eyes while the remaining hunters attacked and defeated him.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 3?

Now that the King Frog fiend has been defeated, Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 3 will show Lammis, Booxo, and the hunters return to their village and discover that the village has been attacked by someone. The attacker will be revealed in episode 3 of Reborn as a Vending Machine.

Even though the village has been attacked, the episode will also show that the villagers are safe. Furthermore, the episode will introduce some new characters.

