Attack on Titan's spinal fluid turns into a real drink that no one expected

The spinal fluid from Attack on Titan, that turns anyone who ingests it into giant man-eating humanoids, has been brought to life for fans to enjoy. However, there is no reason to worry, as the drink has been introduced by G-FUEL in their latest collection of energy supplements.

Attack on Titan final season part 2 ended with a heartbreaking scene, with Eren as a Titan crossing the point of no return and the survey regiment facing against him and his army of Titans. All the events till date have now set the stage for the finale that will bitterly mark the end of an era.

Attack on Titan spinal fluid is green tea flavored

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



MORE: NEWS: Attack on Titan Spinal Fluid is Now an Energy Drink from G FUELMORE: got.cr/AoTSpinalGF-tw NEWS: Attack on Titan Spinal Fluid is Now an Energy Drink from G FUEL💪 MORE: got.cr/AoTSpinalGF-tw https://t.co/sstHNiH1w4

G-FUEL, known for producing energy drinks, has brought to the audience a green tea flavored spinal fluid dietary supplement ahead of its pre-order date of June 26. In addition, they have also introduced a collector’s box, which includes a 24 oz steel shaker featuring Attack on Titan artwork of the survey corps members, which will be shipped starting July 2023.

Describing the unique AoT-inspired product, G-FUEL notes:

"When a bloodthirsty horror strikes without warning, you need a new tool to help you FIGHT BACK! Introducing a new field item from the Scout Regiment: The G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector’s Box – inspired by the serum that transforms Subjects of Ymir into Titans in the hit anime, Attack on Titan!"

It continues:

"Lightning crashes down around you as you embrace the Power of the Titans, fortified by energizing citrusy-sweet Green Tea!"

For those who want to catch up with the Attack on Titan finale, all the epsiodes of the latest installment are available to stream on Crunchyroll, which describes the series as:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive."

It further continues:

"Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

Lonst⚧️ @Lx_183



#AttackOnTitan #進撃の巨人 Genuinely speaking I'm very hyped for this FINAL SEASON PART 3 of Attack on Titan . Regardless of its ending Genuinely speaking I'm very hyped for this FINAL SEASON PART 3 of Attack on Titan . Regardless of its ending #AttackOnTitan #進撃の巨人 https://t.co/gg4hJG3uNW

With fans awaiting the series’ finale, the introduction of the new spinal fluid energy drink has certainly heightened their anticipation. Although the exact date of release is yet to be announced, the finale has been confirmed to premiere this fall. With the introduction of G-Fuel's new drink, fans can sit back and prepare, all hyped up with the energy drink in hand.

Poll : 0 votes