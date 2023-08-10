Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 7: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 7 is set to release on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese local networks such as Tokyo MX. Following this, the episode will be simulcast on specific streaming platforms.

The latest episode followed the conquest of Boxxo, Lamis, and the Menagerie of Fools as they attempted to find the anomaly in the stratum. Boxxo, as usual, was incredibly useful during this quest and managed to help fellow members by supplying them with food and relevant objects required to draw out the Crocodile Fiends.

Kerioyl was constantly reminded of his incompetence in this campaign by Filmina, which provided some entertainment for the rest of the members. Here’s everything we know about Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 7.

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 7 release details

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 7 will be released on August 16, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Viewers residing in Japan can watch the latest episodes of Reborn as a Vending Machine on Tokyo MX, AT-V, and BS NTV. Global audiences can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll.

Also, it is important to note that the streaming platform is accessible only in select regions that include North America, South America, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

The release times for various regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Wednesday, August 16

Central Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, August 16

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, August 16

British Standard Time: 1 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Central European Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Wednesday, August 16

A brief recap of Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 6

Episode 6 of the series focused on the quest that Lamis, Boxxo, and the Menagerie of Fools embarked on. Boxxo, as usual, did a splendid job of keeping the entire squad alive. Not only did he provide tasty food, but he also dispensed useful objects that helped the Menagerie of Fools lure out the Crocodile Fiends.

During the conquest, Hurley had a conversation with Boxxo, and she explained the phenomenon of "reviving the Lord." Each stratum had a being called "the Lord," and one could infer that this was the strongest being. Hurley went on to add that killing the Lord would give them treasure as well.

Little did they know that their recon mission would revive the Lord, and they started chasing the entire group. Boxxo stayed back and tried to fight the most powerful being in the stratum. However, he was swallowed and found himself in the monster’s stomach.

Boxxo dispensed products that released gas and managed to spark a combustion reaction. It resulted in the monster's death, following which Boxxo received a gold coin. However, towards the end of the episode, the ground beneath him crumbled, and he started to descend in a panicked state.

What to expect in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 7?

The preview at the end of the episode did a great job of concealing the important details. Not much was revealed, but fans heard Boxxo say one of his dialogues when someone takes one of the items he dispenses.

The title of the upcoming episode is "Voracious Devils," which could imply the existence of a new set of beings that Boxxo encounters in the next episode.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

