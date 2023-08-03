Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 6: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The installment will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX and others. Following that, it will be made available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Boxxo and Hulemi decide to help Suori during a merchant gathering. Following that, they were met with a request from local restaurants, whose existence was threatened by a newly opened restaurant.

After managing to reinstate the local restaurant's business, Boxxo and Lammis were invited by Kerioyl to join them in a campaign.

Boxxo and Lammis may join Menagerie of Fools in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 6

Release date and time. where to watch

Boxxo as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 6 preview (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 6 is The Fighting Vending Machine. It will be released on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

The sixth episode of Reborn as a Vending Machine will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Wednesday, August 9

Central Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, August 9

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, August 9

British Standard Time: 1 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Central European Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Shui as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 6 preview (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 6 will first be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS NTV and AT-X. At the same time, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Recap of Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 5

Kanashi and Suori as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 5, titled Vanity, Pride, and Vending Machine, saw Boxxo and Hulemi help Suori defeat Kanashi in a merchant gathering. Given that Kanashi's magical item was illegal, she got disqualified, which was a win for Suori.

Later, when a restaurant called Chains opened a branch in their town, the locals got Boxxo, Lammis, and Hulemi's help to tackle the issue. Following that, Kerioyl from Menagerie of Fools invited them for a campaign.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 6?

Kerioyl as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 6, titled The Fighting Vending Machine, will see Boxxo and Lammis join the Menagerie of Fools to investigate a ferocious demon. The members will be delighted to have Boxxo in their campaign, as he allowed them to eat the delicious food provided to them by Boxxo, such as takoyaki and yakisoba noodles.

As evident from the preview, as the group approaches the swamp inhabited by the Demon, Boxxo is set to come up with a strategy that takes advantage of the location.

