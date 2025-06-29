Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on July 5, 2025, at 12:00 am JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. Other Japanese TV networks, including Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Yomiuri TV, TV Aichi, and AT-X, will also broadcast the episode. Furthermore, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences.

Ad

Following Monica, an introverted and powerful witch, the Secrets of the Silent Witch is a series based on several themes regarding a person opening up to society and anxiety issues. The series also has some of the great magical sequences, making it even more highly anticipated by the fans.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: Release date and time

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, the Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 will be released on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 12:00 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the aforementioned date and time should correspond accordingly, some regions will be able to watch the episode on July 4, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 8:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025 British Summer Time 4:00 pm Friday, July 4, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Friday, July 4, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Saturday, July 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Friday, July 4, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Ad

Ad

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: Where to watch?

A still from the PV of the Secrets of the Silent Witch anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

Japanese anime fans will be able to watch episode 1 as it airs on several TV networks, including Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Tokyo MX, Yomiuri TV, AT-X, and TV Aichi. The episode will also be streamed simultaneously on well-known websites like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA, exclusively in Japan.

Ad

According to their summer 2025 anime release schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the first episode of "Secrets of the Silent Witch" worldwide, except for Japan, China, Korea, and Mongolia. While the dates and times mentioned in this article should match the release, they are subject to change if there are any delays on the production side.

Secrets of the Silent Witch: story and synopsis

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Secrets of the Silent Witch series follows the story of the main protagonist, Monica Everett, a powerful and shy mage. She can cast spells without incantations, making her the only person in the world to be able to do that.

While she is always cautious not to reveal her secret, her life takes a turn when she is assigned as the protector of the second prince, Felix Arc Ridill. Being a protector for Felix at the Serendia Academy forces Monica to face her social anxieties during her battles against threats to the prince.

Ad

The story focuses on Monica's magical powers and her introverted personality, symbolized as the "Silent Witch" in the title of the series. Due to her nature, there is a great amount of struggle with self-confidence shown in Monica's character, building up a theme for the series.

Matsuri Isora's Secrets of the Silent Witch is an exploration of themes like self-discovery, struggles with self-confidence, overcoming social anxieties, and finding strength. Following Monica, the main plot of the series, as mentioned earlier, is her serving as a protector to Felix as their adventure unfolds at the academy.

Ad

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: What to expect? (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 should kick off with an introduction to Monica, followed by a world setting exploration. The exploration of her powers and abilities should be the main focus of the pilot episode, along with a peek into her personality. There is also a high chance that Felix might be introduced in the first episode, setting a tone for the series' narrative to follow.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More