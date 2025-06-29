Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

  • home icon
By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jun 29, 2025 01:30 GMT
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on July 5, 2025, at 12:00 am JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. Other Japanese TV networks, including Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Yomiuri TV, TV Aichi, and AT-X, will also broadcast the episode. Furthermore, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences.

Following Monica, an introverted and powerful witch, the Secrets of the Silent Witch is a series based on several themes regarding a person opening up to society and anxiety issues. The series also has some of the great magical sequences, making it even more highly anticipated by the fans.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: Release date and time

also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned earlier, the Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 will be released on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 12:00 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the aforementioned date and time should correspond accordingly, some regions will be able to watch the episode on July 4, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amSaturday, July 5, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11:00 amFriday, July 4, 2025
Pacific Standard Time8:00 amFriday, July 4, 2025
British Summer Time4:00 pmFriday, July 4, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:00 pmFriday, July 4, 2025
Australian Central Time12:30 amSaturday, July 5, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmFriday, July 4, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmFriday, July 4, 2025
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: Where to watch?

A still from the PV of the Secrets of the Silent Witch anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
A still from the PV of the Secrets of the Silent Witch anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

Japanese anime fans will be able to watch episode 1 as it airs on several TV networks, including Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Tokyo MX, Yomiuri TV, AT-X, and TV Aichi. The episode will also be streamed simultaneously on well-known websites like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA, exclusively in Japan.

According to their summer 2025 anime release schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the first episode of "Secrets of the Silent Witch" worldwide, except for Japan, China, Korea, and Mongolia. While the dates and times mentioned in this article should match the release, they are subject to change if there are any delays on the production side.

Secrets of the Silent Witch: story and synopsis

The Secrets of the Silent Witch series follows the story of the main protagonist, Monica Everett, a powerful and shy mage. She can cast spells without incantations, making her the only person in the world to be able to do that.

While she is always cautious not to reveal her secret, her life takes a turn when she is assigned as the protector of the second prince, Felix Arc Ridill. Being a protector for Felix at the Serendia Academy forces Monica to face her social anxieties during her battles against threats to the prince.

The story focuses on Monica's magical powers and her introverted personality, symbolized as the "Silent Witch" in the title of the series. Due to her nature, there is a great amount of struggle with self-confidence shown in Monica's character, building up a theme for the series.

Matsuri Isora's Secrets of the Silent Witch is an exploration of themes like self-discovery, struggles with self-confidence, overcoming social anxieties, and finding strength. Following Monica, the main plot of the series, as mentioned earlier, is her serving as a protector to Felix as their adventure unfolds at the academy.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: What to expect? (Speculative)

The Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 should kick off with an introduction to Monica, followed by a world setting exploration. The exploration of her powers and abilities should be the main focus of the pilot episode, along with a peek into her personality. There is also a high chance that Felix might be introduced in the first episode, setting a tone for the series' narrative to follow.

