The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 is scheduled to be released on July 6, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks, according to the anime's official platforms. The series will also be available on Netflix Japan. However, Netflix will stream the episode globally on July 13, 2025.

Based on Saka Mikami's rom-com manga series, the title has become one of the highly anticipated romance anime in the Summer 2025 lineup. Many fans have been waiting to see Rintaro and Kaoruko's unique chemistry in vivid animation.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 exact release date and time for every region

Kaoruko, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official site, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 will be initially released in Japan on July 6, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The same episode will be available in global regions on July 13, 2025.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 release date and time, based on the show's Japanese broadcast timings, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 12:30 PM British Summer Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 9 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 11:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 1 AM

Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1?

Rintaro, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Interested anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 on local channels like Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. The episode will also air on MBS and AT-X.

Furthermore, Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the series in Japan and other countries. Although the release timings will differ from one region to another, interested viewers can exclusively watch the series on Netflix, though a monetary subscription is required.

What is the plot of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity?

Kaoruko, as seen smiling in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The title follows the narrative from Saka Mikami's manga and centers on an unlikely couple, Rintaro and Kaoruko. Rintaro Tsumugi is a student at Chidori High, a popular school for boys. On the other hand, Kaoruko studies at Kikyo High, a school known for hating Chidori High students.

The story begins when Rintaro encounters Kaoruko while helping at his family's patisserie. He develops an interesting connection and almost feels an attraction. However, Rintaro soon discovers that Kaoruko is from Kikyo Girls.

He wonders whether Kaoruko will resent him once she finds out that he is from Chidori. As such, the series will focus on Rintaro and Kaoruko's special bond and their normal high school stories.

What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1? (speculative)

Kaoruko and Rintaro, as seen in the anime's visuals (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 will likely cover the first chapter, titled Rintaro and Kaoruko, from Saka Mikami's manga and introduce the main characters, Rintaro Tsumugi and Kaoruko Waguri. The first episode will likely set up the narrative and show the different personalities of Rintaro and Kaoruko.

Additionally, the episode will showcase their chance meeting and Kaoruko's unusual response. It remains to be seen whether the episode will cover the second chapter or end with Rintaro realizing Kaoruko's secret. Nevertheless, the episode promises to begin the lovebirds' journey in a grand fashion.

