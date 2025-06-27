  • home icon
By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jun 27, 2025 16:48 GMT
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via CloverWorks)
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 is scheduled to be released on July 6, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks, according to the anime's official platforms. The series will also be available on Netflix Japan. However, Netflix will stream the episode globally on July 13, 2025.

Based on Saka Mikami's rom-com manga series, the title has become one of the highly anticipated romance anime in the Summer 2025 lineup. Many fans have been waiting to see Rintaro and Kaoruko's unique chemistry in vivid animation.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 exact release date and time for every region

Kaoruko, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
According to the anime's official site, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 will be initially released in Japan on July 6, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The same episode will be available in global regions on July 13, 2025.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 release date and time, based on the show's Japanese broadcast timings, are given below:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Standard Time

Saturday, July 5, 2025

8:30 AM

Central Standard Time

Saturday, July 5, 2025

10:30 AM

Eastern Standard Time

Saturday, July 5, 2025

11:30 AM

Brazil Standard Time

Saturday, July 5, 2025

12:30 PM

British Summer Time

Saturday, July 5, 2025

4:30 PM

Central European Time

Saturday, July 5, 2025

5:30 PM

Indian Standard Time

Saturday, July 5, 2025

9 PM

Philippine Standard Time

Saturday, July 5, 2025

11:30 PM

Australian Central Standard Time

Sunday, July 6, 2025

1 AM

Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1?

Rintaro, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Interested anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 on local channels like Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. The episode will also air on MBS and AT-X.

Furthermore, Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the series in Japan and other countries. Although the release timings will differ from one region to another, interested viewers can exclusively watch the series on Netflix, though a monetary subscription is required.

What is the plot of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity?

Kaoruko, as seen smiling in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
The title follows the narrative from Saka Mikami's manga and centers on an unlikely couple, Rintaro and Kaoruko. Rintaro Tsumugi is a student at Chidori High, a popular school for boys. On the other hand, Kaoruko studies at Kikyo High, a school known for hating Chidori High students.

The story begins when Rintaro encounters Kaoruko while helping at his family's patisserie. He develops an interesting connection and almost feels an attraction. However, Rintaro soon discovers that Kaoruko is from Kikyo Girls.

He wonders whether Kaoruko will resent him once she finds out that he is from Chidori. As such, the series will focus on Rintaro and Kaoruko's special bond and their normal high school stories.

What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1? (speculative)

Kaoruko and Rintaro, as seen in the anime&#039;s visuals (Image via CloverWorks)
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 will likely cover the first chapter, titled Rintaro and Kaoruko, from Saka Mikami's manga and introduce the main characters, Rintaro Tsumugi and Kaoruko Waguri. The first episode will likely set up the narrative and show the different personalities of Rintaro and Kaoruko.

Additionally, the episode will showcase their chance meeting and Kaoruko's unusual response. It remains to be seen whether the episode will cover the second chapter or end with Rintaro realizing Kaoruko's secret. Nevertheless, the episode promises to begin the lovebirds' journey in a grand fashion.

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
