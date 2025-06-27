The Water Magician episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The long-awaited isekai fantasy adventure series The Water Magician episode 1 is set to be released on July 4, 2025, at 1:28 JST. This anime adaptation is produced by Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland.

The Water Magician episode 1 will take viewers on Ryo's exciting journey from an ordinary young man to becoming the world's most powerful water magician by sheer determination and his special abilities.

The Water Magician episode 1 release date and time

The Water Magician episode 1 is set to air at 1:28 am JST on July 4, 2025, as a TBS series premiere. The anime will also air on BS11 at 11 pm JST on July 4, 2025. The series will begin streaming in Japan from the Anime Store and other services beginning on July 4 at 2 am.

For viewers in different time zones, here's the international release schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday July 3, 2025 9:28 am Eastern Time Thursday July 3, 2025 12:28 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday July 3, 2025 4:28 pm Central European Time Thursday July 3, 2025 6:28 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday July 3, 2025 9:58 pm Philippine Time Friday July 4, 2025 12:28 am Japanese Standard Time Friday July 4, 2025 1:28 am Australian Central Time Friday July 4, 2025 1:58 am

Where to watch The Water Magician episode 1

Ryo as seen in The Water Magician preview (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

Crunchyroll is going to stream The Water Magician for international audiences of anime. Subtitled in several languages, fans all around the world will have access to Ryo's magical adventures. In Japan, the anime will be shown on TBS and BS11 and available on several services, including the d Anime Store.

Plot summary

The Water Magician follows Ryo, a 20-year-old Japanese man who is reincarnated in the magical world of Phi with the ability to use water magic and eternal youth. As he has no previous plans for reincarnation, he can sit relaxed and maximize his time mastering water magic.

However, the magical world of Phi is soon revealed to have life-threatening dangers like monsters, turbid terrain, and many threats waiting to destroy him at any moment. With a positive outlook, quick wit, and crazy characteristics, Ryo survives unimaginable odds against a deadly magical world.

The series documents his transformation from a confused outsider to the strongest water magician in history, with his growth and resilience highlighting the marks he leaves on the world of Phi.

What to expect from The Water Magician episode 1

The Water Magician episode 1 will probably start with Ryo dying in the real world and then being reborn in Phi, the magical world. Perhaps we will see him be amazed at the way he can use water magic, and see him explore the life of this new, colorful, magical world.

However, Ryo's thoughts on having a nice, peaceful, magical life might come crashing down sooner than he could hope.

His positivity is going to be challenged early on with the harshness of survival. More than anything, though, it seems Ryo is going to experience some deeper growth as he is challenged.

It's more than likely we will get stunning animation that will be a feast for the eyes, along with world-building that will immerse us in the experience.

