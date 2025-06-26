Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 10 p.m. JST on DMM TV and d Anime Store. The episode will also be released on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles. Following the advanced streaming, the episode will be broadcast on MBS, BS-TBS, and TBS channels on July 5, 2025, at 2:23 am JST.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 is one of the highly anticipated sequels from the Summer 2025 anime line-up. The new season brings back Kazuya and Chizuru's irresistible chemistry and focuses on a new arc in Hawaii. Undoubtedly, fans are excited to see how Kazuya and Chizuru's story progresses in the upcoming season.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 exact release date and time for every region

Chizuru, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 will be released in advance on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 10 p.m. JST, ahead of its television premiere on July 5, 2025, at 2:23 a.m. JST. However, the timings will vary from one region to another because of the time zone differences.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 6 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 9 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 10 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 2 PM Central European Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 6:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 9 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 10:30 PM

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1?

Mami, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch the advanced streaming of the premiere episode on DMM TV and the d Anime Store. Fans can also watch the episode's TV broadcast on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS networks in Japan.

On the other hand, Crunchyroll remains a popular platform to access the series outside Japan. Interested anime lovers from worldwide, excluding China, Japan, and Korea, can watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 on Crunchyroll, albeit with a monetary subscription. Crunchyroll will follow the show's advanced streaming schedule.

A brief synopsis of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3

A key visual for season 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The previous installment covered The Rental Girlfriend's Dream Arc from Reiji Miyajima's manga series, and followed Kazuya and Chizuru, whose relationship had grown slightly complicated. Kazuya learned about Chizuru's promise to her ailing grandmother, and her desire to become a top actress idol.

As such, the boy decided to make a film together with Chizuru, so that she could show it to her grandmother before her demise. Although it was an arduous challenge, Kazuya was determined to do something for someone else. To that end, he gave his everything and made Chizuru's dream a reality.

Chizuru was glad her grandmother could see the film before she passed away. On the other hand, the previous season saw the debut of Mini Yaemori, who interrupted Kazuya and Chizuru while they were discussing the crowdfunding project for the film's production.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1? (speculative)

Ruka and Kazuya, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 will kick off the adaptation of the Hawaii Trip Arc, where Kazuya and Chizuru will head to the Spa Resort Hawaiians for a vacation. However, the first episode will only serve as a build-up to the vacation, with Kazuya meeting Ruka at the Karaoke Village, where she works part-time.

The premiere episode will likely also feature Kazuya and Chizuru's special moment, where the latter will ask the boy to meet her at a designated location. Kazuya will wonder whether it's a date. However, the truth might shock him. Overall, the episode will kick off the fourth installment in grand style.

