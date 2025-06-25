Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. After a successful season 1 of the popular series airing in 2023, the sequel season brings back the journey of Boxxo, Lammis, and others.

With season 1 ending with the main characters facing the Netherlord, the upcoming season will likely follow up with the final battle against him. Season 2 will also focus on the growing bond between each character, especially Boxxo and Lammis.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

Still from season 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

As mentioned earlier, the Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 will premiere on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date will remain constant, some regions may differ in the timing of the episode based on their corresponding time zones:

Trending

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 6:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025 British Summer Time 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Australian Central Time 10:30 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Where to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1?

Expand Tweet

Japanese fans of the series can watch the series on Wednesday on television networks like Tokyo MX on June 2, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. Other channels like BS NTV and AT-X will broadcast the episodes on Thursday, June 3, 2025. Fans can also stream the episode on renowned streaming websites like d Anime Store and U-NEXT, exclusively in Japan.

For global audiences, the series will be available on Crunchyroll as per their summer 2025 anime schedule and lineup. While the dates and times mentioned in this article should remain consistent, they are subject to change in case of production-side delays.

A brief recap of Reborn as a Vending Machine season 1

Expand Tweet

With the end of season 1 back in 2023, the fans of the series have been awaiting with anticipation what season 2 will bring to the table. The final episode of the previous season, Reborn as a Vending Machine season 1 episode 12, titled Rebirth and Resolution, mainly centred around the main protagonist of the series, Boxxo, and the female main protagonist, Lammis.

After defeating the King of Souls, the Netherlord appears in front of Boxxo, Lammis, and the others. As they were trying to escape, the Netherlord caught Hulemy and Shui and killed them. Angered, Lammis started attacking Netherlord but could not touch him, while Boxxo set up a plan.

With Boxxo's assistance, Lammis manages to break the Arm of the Dead. Netherlord then leaves after issuing a challenge to Lammis to come and try to defeat him. Upon seeing Lammis and Kerioyl giving cardiac massage, Boxxo transforms into an Automated External Defibrillator. With Boxxo's help, both Hulemy and Shui were saved.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1: What to expect? (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 should likely kick off the season by showing the bonding between Boxxo and Lammis.

Furthermore, it should also start the initial proceedings of the main characters as they prepare to fight the Netherlord. Nevertheless, the main highlight of the upcoming season will be the fight against the Netherlord.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More