Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. After a successful season 1 of the popular series airing in 2023, the sequel season brings back the journey of Boxxo, Lammis, and others.
With season 1 ending with the main characters facing the Netherlord, the upcoming season will likely follow up with the final battle against him. Season 2 will also focus on the growing bond between each character, especially Boxxo and Lammis.
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 release date, time, and countdown
As mentioned earlier, the Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 will premiere on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date will remain constant, some regions may differ in the timing of the episode based on their corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1?
Japanese fans of the series can watch the series on Wednesday on television networks like Tokyo MX on June 2, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. Other channels like BS NTV and AT-X will broadcast the episodes on Thursday, June 3, 2025. Fans can also stream the episode on renowned streaming websites like d Anime Store and U-NEXT, exclusively in Japan.
For global audiences, the series will be available on Crunchyroll as per their summer 2025 anime schedule and lineup. While the dates and times mentioned in this article should remain consistent, they are subject to change in case of production-side delays.
A brief recap of Reborn as a Vending Machine season 1
With the end of season 1 back in 2023, the fans of the series have been awaiting with anticipation what season 2 will bring to the table. The final episode of the previous season, Reborn as a Vending Machine season 1 episode 12, titled Rebirth and Resolution, mainly centred around the main protagonist of the series, Boxxo, and the female main protagonist, Lammis.
After defeating the King of Souls, the Netherlord appears in front of Boxxo, Lammis, and the others. As they were trying to escape, the Netherlord caught Hulemy and Shui and killed them. Angered, Lammis started attacking Netherlord but could not touch him, while Boxxo set up a plan.
With Boxxo's assistance, Lammis manages to break the Arm of the Dead. Netherlord then leaves after issuing a challenge to Lammis to come and try to defeat him. Upon seeing Lammis and Kerioyl giving cardiac massage, Boxxo transforms into an Automated External Defibrillator. With Boxxo's help, both Hulemy and Shui were saved.
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1: What to expect? (Speculative)
The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 should likely kick off the season by showing the bonding between Boxxo and Lammis.
Furthermore, it should also start the initial proceedings of the main characters as they prepare to fight the Netherlord. Nevertheless, the main highlight of the upcoming season will be the fight against the Netherlord.
Also read:
- Lord of the Mysteries anime premiere: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Crunchyroll announces same-day English dub and cast for Gachiakuta anime ahead of July 2025 premiere
- Witch Watch episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more