Witch Watch episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 13 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 5 pm JST, according to the official website. The latest episode was mostly a continuation of episode 11 of the anime, acting as part two for the Dogs and Raindrops title.

Episode 12 mainly covered the fight between Morihito and Wolf, while Nico and Kanshi defeated the Warlock. The episode also had an emotional ending with Keigo moving in with Nico and the others.

Witch Watch episode 13: Release date and time

Witch Watch episode 13 would likely reveal more about the real mastermind (Image via Bibury Animation)

Witch Watch episode 13 will be released on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 5 pm Japanese Standard Time. While the date should remain constant, the time of the episode release may differ for global fans, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Japanese Standard Time 5:00 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 4:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 1:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025 British Summer Time 9:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025 Central European Summer Time 10:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025 Australian Central Time 5:30 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 1:00 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 4:00 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

Witch Watch episode 13: Where to watch?

Television networks like MBS and TBS will broadcast the series exclusively in Japan. Fans can also stream the series on platforms like TVer, ABEMA, Nico Nico, and MBS video ism. However, the aforementioned options are exclusive to Japanese viewers.

Globally, Crunchyroll will stream the anime as per their spring 2025 streaming schedule and anime lineup. Furthermore, Netflix and Hulu will also stream the series' episodes globally, keeping in mind that Hulu is a paid service exclusive to the United States.

Witch Watch episode 12, brief recap

Episode 12, titled Dogs and Raindrops, part 2, mostly served as a continuation of the previous episode. The episode started with Wolf overwhelming Morihito with his strength, but Morihito retaliated quite easily by knocking out Wolf with a single punch. Meanwhile, Nico and Kanshi arrive at the Kojo Park to take on the Dogs gathered there by the Warlock.

While Nico and Kanshi planned to take on the Warlord while avoiding contact with the Dogs, the Warlock ordered the Dogs to rat out the imposter among them by hitting each other. This led to Kanshi and Nico abandoning the plan and retreating. With Nico's new plan, she spotted the Warlock and instructed Kanshi to attack him under the invisibility spell.

However, the Warlock soon realized their plan and started using magic to attack Kanshi, preventing him from approaching. However, as the Warlock was distracted, Kanshi attacked him from behind using the Division magic with Nico. However, as the warlock tried to escape from his disguise, Kanshi smacked him and defeated him.

As Nemu arrives on the scene and asks for Morihito, the episode cuts back to the fight between Morihito and Wolf. While Wolf was about to land a blow on Morihito, Nico and the others arrived to assist Morihito. While Wolf had the upper hand for most of the fight, Morihito finally defeated him with his Death's Wail technique.

As the Warlock was about to reveal the name of the real mastermind, her power was stolen, and she disintegrated into dust. After the Warlock's death, the pact was negated, and Keigo returned to his original state. After talking at the bathhouse, they all went to Keigo's house, where they realised that Keigo had made the pact for his wheelchaired mother.

After using the magical medicine from Nico, Keigo's mother was healed as she stood up from the wheelchair. After an emotional scene in the episode and having dinner, the next day, Keigo announced that he was moving in with Nico and the others.

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 13? (Speculative)

The upcoming Witch Watch episode 13 will likely focus on the changes in the house with Keigo moving in. Furthermore, a more expanded screentime of Keigo can be expected due to the narrative's pathing. Nevertheless, the main focus should likely be on Nico, further explaining her powers.

