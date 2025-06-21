  • home icon
Mono episode 12 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jun 21, 2025 23:30 GMT
Mono episode 12 release date and time (Image via Soigne)
Mono episode 12 release date and time (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 12, the season finale, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, as per the official website. Other Japanese TV networks like Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, Yamanashi Broadcast, MBS, BS 11, and AT-X will also broadcast the episode. Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will stream the episode globally shortly.

While the upcoming Mono episode 12 should be a wrap-up of the series, being the season finale, episode 11 mostly featured the girls going around several places that sell shaved ice dishes and sampling them. It also featured the girls planning to shoot a movie in the upcoming episode.

Mono episode 12 (finale): Release date and time

Still from episode 11 of the anime (Image via Soigne)
Still from episode 11 of the anime (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 12 will be released in Japan on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time. However, the mentioned date and time may not be similar globally, as some regions will be able to watch the episode on June 28 based on their corresponding time zones:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease Date
Japanese Standard Time1:30 amSunday, June 29, 2025
Eastern Standard Time12:30 pmSaturday, June 28, 2025
Pacific Standard Time9:30 amSaturday, June 28, 2025
British Summer Time5:30 pmSaturday, June 28, 2025
Central European Summer Time6:30 pmSaturday, June 28, 2025
Australian Central Time2:00 amSunday, June 29, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:00 pmSaturday, June 28, 2025
Philippine Standard Time12:30 amSunday, June 29, 2025
Mono episode 12: Where to watch?

Fans from Japan can watch the Mono anime series on multiple television networks like Tochigi TV, Tokyo MX, Yamanashi Broadcast, Gunma TV, MBS, AT-X, and BS 11. Furthermore, the episode will be streamed simultaneously on the renowned streaming platforms- ABEMA and d Anime Store, exclusively in Japan.

Following shortly, as per their spring 2025 anime lineup and streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episode globally. Aniplus Asia will stream the episode for selected countries within Southeast Asia. While the dates and times mentioned should remain constant, they are subject to change based on any production-side delays.

Mono episode 11: a brief recap

Episode 11 began with only two and a half days left in the girls' summer vacation. After spending time at the park eating ice cream and discussing cicadas, the girls started recalling all their previous adventures. Following Kirimaya's suggestion, they decided to visit every shaved ice shop in the area.

After Haruno declined to join their adventure, the girls boarded a train to Isawaonsen Station to kick off their expedition to try all the shaved ice shops. After visiting a couple of spots on the first day and getting full on shaved ice, they resolved to share a plate the next day.

Day 2 of their expedition commenced with the same agenda: visiting shaved ice shops and sampling various flavors. After exploring several shaved ice shops again, the girls began experiencing brain freeze from all the ice. Once they finished eating, the girls then visited Heiwa Kannon to capture a time-lapse of Nirasaki. Suddenly, Amamiya suggested making a movie, which the other girls enthusiastically agreed to, concluding the episode.

What to expect from Mono episode 12? (Speculative)

Episode 12 will feature the girls filming a movie (Image via Soigne)
Episode 12 will feature the girls filming a movie (Image via Soigne)

The upcoming episode will likely focus on the movie that Amamiya wanted to shoot alongside Kirimaya and Shikishima. It will also likely feature Haruno and maybe Kako, being the final episode for the anime. Nevertheless, it should be a wrap-up of the series, concluding the girls' adventures throughout the summer vacation.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.

Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.

If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.

When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment.

Edited by Bharath S
