Mono episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mono episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, according to the anime's official website. Alongside Tokyo MX, other Japanese TV networks like Tochigi TV, MBS, Gunma TV, AT-X, BS 11, and Yamanashi Broadcast will also show the episode. Shortly afterward, Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will also stream the episode globally.
Episode 10 mostly featured the girls going around and exploring several notable monuments and attractions in the Togakushi area. The first half also delved into a haunting and eerie part, with a brief appearance by Kurokama.
Mono episode 11: Release date and time
As mentioned earlier, the Mono episode 11 will be available to watch in Japan on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time. However, the global release dates and timings may not match the provided information. Many regions will be able to watch the anime on June 21, based on their corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Mono episode 11?
For Japanese fans, the Mono anime series is available to watch on several television networks, including Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, Yamanashi Broadcasting, MBS, BS11, AT-X, and Tokyo MX. Furthermore, the series will stream exclusively in Japan simultaneously through renowned platforms like Abema and d Anime Store.
Crunchyroll, as per their spring 2025 schedule, releases new episodes every Saturday globally. Aniplus Asia also streams the episodes exclusively to selected countries in Southeast Asia. While the dates and times mentioned should remain constant, they are subject to change with any production delays.
Mono episode 10 brief recap
Episode 10 began with showing the girls on their way to Togakushi. After reaching a steep point on the road, they encounter the "single pine tree of Nanagamari", as Shikishima goes on to explain the dark lore behind it. While they were inspecting the tree stump, Kurokuma made an appearance in the episode. The girls then discussed several paranormal experiences they had.
Shortly after, Kurokuma suddenly disappeared, shocking the girl. What petrified them even more was a text Haruno received from Kurokuma, claiming that she was never there and was working from home. After a while, the episode shifted to the girls' reaching their destination and setting up camp. After eating and resting for the night, they visited the Togakushi Shrine the next morning.
After working their way through a steep trek, the girls finally reached the shrine and sighed with relief. Upon returning from the shrine, the girls attended a class to learn how to make the famous Togakushi soba noodles. After making and eating the soba noodles, the girls then made their way to the Togakushi Ninja Museum.
While exploring the deeper parts of the museum, Amamiya, Kirimaya, and Shikishima faced several traps set to entertain the guests. After solving various puzzles, the three eventually made it out of the museum, but unfortunately, Kako and Haruno were still stuck. After their adventure, the girls decided to head back. Kako also decided to separate and go back to Mie, ending the episode.
What to expect from Mono episode 11? (Speculative)
Considering the ending of the previous episode, Mono episode 11 will likely focus on the girls returning to school as their summer vacation ends. While there is a low chance that Kako will feature in the upcoming episode, Haruno will likely appear, and the main focus of the episode will likely be the Cinephoto club.
