Mono episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mono episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, according to the anime's official website. Alongside Tokyo MX, other Japanese TV networks like Tochigi TV, MBS, Gunma TV, AT-X, BS 11, and Yamanashi Broadcast will also show the episode. Shortly afterward, Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will also stream the episode globally.

Episode 10 mostly featured the girls going around and exploring several notable monuments and attractions in the Togakushi area. The first half also delved into a haunting and eerie part, with a brief appearance by Kurokama.

Mono episode 11: Release date and time

Still from episode 10 of the anime (Image via Soigne)

As mentioned earlier, the Mono episode 11 will be available to watch in Japan on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time. However, the global release dates and timings may not match the provided information. Many regions will be able to watch the anime on June 21, based on their corresponding time zones:

Trending

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Japanese Standard Time 1:30 am Sunday, June 22, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12:30 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 9:30 am Saturday, June 21, 2025 British Summer Time 5:30 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025 Australian Central Time 2 am Sunday, June 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

Where to watch Mono episode 11?

Expand Tweet

For Japanese fans, the Mono anime series is available to watch on several television networks, including Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, Yamanashi Broadcasting, MBS, BS11, AT-X, and Tokyo MX. Furthermore, the series will stream exclusively in Japan simultaneously through renowned platforms like Abema and d Anime Store.

Crunchyroll, as per their spring 2025 schedule, releases new episodes every Saturday globally. Aniplus Asia also streams the episodes exclusively to selected countries in Southeast Asia. While the dates and times mentioned should remain constant, they are subject to change with any production delays.

Mono episode 10 brief recap

Expand Tweet

Episode 10 began with showing the girls on their way to Togakushi. After reaching a steep point on the road, they encounter the "single pine tree of Nanagamari", as Shikishima goes on to explain the dark lore behind it. While they were inspecting the tree stump, Kurokuma made an appearance in the episode. The girls then discussed several paranormal experiences they had.

Shortly after, Kurokuma suddenly disappeared, shocking the girl. What petrified them even more was a text Haruno received from Kurokuma, claiming that she was never there and was working from home. After a while, the episode shifted to the girls' reaching their destination and setting up camp. After eating and resting for the night, they visited the Togakushi Shrine the next morning.

Still from episode 10 of the anime (Image via Soigne)

After working their way through a steep trek, the girls finally reached the shrine and sighed with relief. Upon returning from the shrine, the girls attended a class to learn how to make the famous Togakushi soba noodles. After making and eating the soba noodles, the girls then made their way to the Togakushi Ninja Museum.

While exploring the deeper parts of the museum, Amamiya, Kirimaya, and Shikishima faced several traps set to entertain the guests. After solving various puzzles, the three eventually made it out of the museum, but unfortunately, Kako and Haruno were still stuck. After their adventure, the girls decided to head back. Kako also decided to separate and go back to Mie, ending the episode.

What to expect from Mono episode 11? (Speculative)

Mono episode 11 will mainly feature the girls going back to school (Image via Soigne)

Considering the ending of the previous episode, Mono episode 11 will likely focus on the girls returning to school as their summer vacation ends. While there is a low chance that Kako will feature in the upcoming episode, Haruno will likely appear, and the main focus of the episode will likely be the Cinephoto club.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More