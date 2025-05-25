Mono episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mono episode 8 will be released on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX. The TV anime will also be available on other television networks like Tachigi TV, Gunma TV, Yamanashi Broadcast, MBS, BS 11, and AT-X. Following shortly, Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will stream the episode for global audiences.

Episode 7 started with Haruno, Kurokuma, and Suzuko on a conference call celebrating Suzu's manga getting an anime adaptation. The girls then talked about Korokuma's experience with her anime adaptations. After that, the girls spent a day together with Shimada going around, eating, and visiting places.

Mono episode 8: Release date and time

Still from episode 7 of the anime (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 8 will be available on Japanese TV networks on June 1, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, as mentioned earlier. While the worldwide release of the episode should parallel the aforementioned date and time, some countries will get to watch the episode on May 31, based on the following corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Release Day

1:30 am June 1 Sunday Eastern Standard Time 12:30 pm May 31 Saturday Pacific Standard Time 9:30 am May 31 Saturday British Summer Time 5:30 pm May 31 Saturday Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm May 31 Saturday Australian Central Time 2 am June 1 Sunday Indian Standard Time 10 pm May 31 Saturday Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am June 1 Sunday

Where to watch Mono episode 8?

Japanese fans can watch the anime series on television on channels like Tokyo MX, Tachigi TV, Gunma TV, Yamanashi Broadcast, MBS, AT-X, and BS 11 on June 1, 2025, on Sundays. d Anime Store and Abema, two of the most renowned Japanese online streaming services, are also currently releasing the episodes simultaneously.

Furthermore, according to their spring 2025 release schedule, Crunchyroll will be releasing the episodes shortly after, with Aniplus Asia following up as well. Dates and times mentioned in this article are subject to change if any delay is caused by the production studio.

Mono episode 7 recap

Episode 7 started with the girls on a conference video call (Image via Soigne)

In the first part of the episode, Haruno, Kurokama, and Suzuko talk about Suzuko's manga getting an anime adaptation on a group call. During that conversation, Kurokama reveals all the misfortunes that were brought upon the production team when she was getting her manga adaptation. After a few days of their group call, Suzuko reveals that she has found the perfect motivation for herself.

Haruno then invites Kurokuma, Suzuko, and Shimada for a day out. As all four of them meet, they plan to go for the Minobu Donburi Walk, where the participants will go around eating mini "donburi" dishes throughout the Minobu area.

The girls then went around eating food and visiting several checkpoints throughout their walk, while talking about various things like pets and food. After they finished their final checkpoint, after scaling the summit, they made a pit stop at the cafeteria on the observation deck. After that, Kurokuma and Shimada left, while Haruno and Suzuko were still at the cafe area.

What to expect from Mono episode 8? (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

While episode 7 did not feature the main cast of Amamiya, Shikishima, and Kirimaya, they are likely to come back in Mono episode 8. They are also likely going to go on another adventure, as always, alongside Haruno. Kako might also make a return in the upcoming episode.

