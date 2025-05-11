Mono episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mono episode 6 is scheduled to be released on May 18, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX. The TV anime episode will then be released on other Japanese networks like Tachigi TV, MBS, Gunma TV, BS 11, Yamanashi Broadcast, and AT-X. Aniplus Asia and Crunchyroll will subsequently release the episode for global audiences.
Episode 5, titled The Story of Dry-Cured Ham in Yamanashi, featured the main troupe of girls visiting Yatsugatake to buy some dry-cured ham after Haruno runs out of her stock. While there, they also decided to venture further and visit Moon Meadows. Later, as the girls checked a camera in Haruno's room, they noticed something that shocked them.
Mono episode 6: Release date and time
Mono episode 6 will be broadcast in Japan via television at 1:30 am JST on May 18, 2025, every Sunday. The worldwide release of the series should align with the aforementioned date and time, while some regions may be able to see the anime on May 17, depending on their corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Mono episode 6
Japanese fans of the anime series will be able to see the television broadcast of the episode on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tachigi TV, MBS, and BS 11 at 1:30 am JST. Popular Japanese streaming websites, Abema and d Anime Store, will stream the episode simultaneously online on the aforementioned date and time.
As per their spring 2025 streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episode's digital release globally alongside Aniplus Asia. Every time and date mentioned in this article may be subject to change if any delays come from the production team.
Mono episode 5 recap
Episode 5 kicked off with the girls visiting Yatsugatake to buy dry-cured ham for Haruno after she runs out of stock. The girls explore several different kinds of ham products as Haruno buys and samples every other kind. After that, on their way to Kiyosato, the girls stopped by the ruins and explored the shops, followed by their trip to Moon Meadows, where they clicked tons of panorama and normal pictures.
In the second phase of the episode, while checking on the camera feed of Haruno's room, they discover a ghost standing in the corner of the room with long black hair in a red dress. Haruno immediately contacts Kurokuma, who agrees to perform an exorcism the next day. While she was performing the exorcism, it was revealed that the ghost latched onto Haruno during their visit to the Yashajin Pass.
After Kurokuma and Haruno revisited the place to return the ghost, they boarded the bus and crossed the tunnel. The ghost finally left Haruno after she prayed for her and promised to visit her now and then. However, as they were returning, the ghost seemed to latch onto Haruno again. After Kurokuma left her, Haruno took a train to her home in Kofu, in a long six-hour trip.
What to expect from Mono episode 6 (speculative)
Mono episode 6 will likely feature the girls on a new adventure as a recurring theme in the anime episodes so far. Although highly unlikely, it may feature the new character, Kurokuma, in the next installment of the series.
Nevertheless, the main focus will be around the major characters, namely Amamiya, Kirimaya, Shukishima, Haruno, and Kako, as they go on yet another adventure while exploring more about the world of photography.
Also read:
- Mono episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Mono episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more
- Mono complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive