  Mono episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mono episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified May 11, 2025 03:30 GMT
Mono episode 6 release date and time and more (Image via Soigne)
Mono episode 6 release date and time and more (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 6 is scheduled to be released on May 18, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX. The TV anime episode will then be released on other Japanese networks like Tachigi TV, MBS, Gunma TV, BS 11, Yamanashi Broadcast, and AT-X. Aniplus Asia and Crunchyroll will subsequently release the episode for global audiences.

Episode 5, titled The Story of Dry-Cured Ham in Yamanashi, featured the main troupe of girls visiting Yatsugatake to buy some dry-cured ham after Haruno runs out of her stock. While there, they also decided to venture further and visit Moon Meadows. Later, as the girls checked a camera in Haruno's room, they noticed something that shocked them.

Mono episode 6: Release date and time

Mono episode 6 will likely feature the girls going on another adventure (Image via Soigne)
Mono episode 6 will likely feature the girls going on another adventure (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 6 will be broadcast in Japan via television at 1:30 am JST on May 18, 2025, every Sunday. The worldwide release of the series should align with the aforementioned date and time, while some regions may be able to see the anime on May 17, depending on their corresponding time zones:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DateRelease Day
Japanese Standard Time1:30 amMay 18Sunday
Eastern Standard Time12:30 pmMay 17Saturday
Pacific Standard Time9:30 amMay 17Saturday
British Summer Time5:30 pmMay 17Saturday
Central European Summer Time6:30 pmMay 17Saturday
Australian Central Time2 amMay 18 Sunday
Indian Standard Time10 pmMay 17 Saturday
Philippine Standard Time12:30 amMay 18 Sunday
Where to watch Mono episode 6

Japanese fans of the anime series will be able to see the television broadcast of the episode on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tachigi TV, MBS, and BS 11 at 1:30 am JST. Popular Japanese streaming websites, Abema and d Anime Store, will stream the episode simultaneously online on the aforementioned date and time.

As per their spring 2025 streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episode's digital release globally alongside Aniplus Asia. Every time and date mentioned in this article may be subject to change if any delays come from the production team.

Mono episode 5 recap

Still from episode 5 of the anime (Image via Soigne)
Still from episode 5 of the anime (Image via Soigne)

Episode 5 kicked off with the girls visiting Yatsugatake to buy dry-cured ham for Haruno after she runs out of stock. The girls explore several different kinds of ham products as Haruno buys and samples every other kind. After that, on their way to Kiyosato, the girls stopped by the ruins and explored the shops, followed by their trip to Moon Meadows, where they clicked tons of panorama and normal pictures.

In the second phase of the episode, while checking on the camera feed of Haruno's room, they discover a ghost standing in the corner of the room with long black hair in a red dress. Haruno immediately contacts Kurokuma, who agrees to perform an exorcism the next day. While she was performing the exorcism, it was revealed that the ghost latched onto Haruno during their visit to the Yashajin Pass.

After Kurokuma and Haruno revisited the place to return the ghost, they boarded the bus and crossed the tunnel. The ghost finally left Haruno after she prayed for her and promised to visit her now and then. However, as they were returning, the ghost seemed to latch onto Haruno again. After Kurokuma left her, Haruno took a train to her home in Kofu, in a long six-hour trip.

What to expect from Mono episode 6 (speculative)

Mono episode 6 will likely feature the girls on a new adventure as a recurring theme in the anime episodes so far. Although highly unlikely, it may feature the new character, Kurokuma, in the next installment of the series.

Nevertheless, the main focus will be around the major characters, namely Amamiya, Kirimaya, Shukishima, Haruno, and Kako, as they go on yet another adventure while exploring more about the world of photography.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.

Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.

If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.

When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment.

Edited by Bharath S
