Mono episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Mono episode 4 is set to release on Saturday, Saturday, May 3, 2025 JST at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s official website. Following their trip with Haru, Satsuki and her clubmates will likely return to school with fresh motivation to transform themselves into cinephoto club members.
While spoiler information or any leaks are unlikely to be made available prior to the next installment’s official release, it does at least have currently confirmed release information. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Mono episode 4, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.
Mono episode 4 release date and time
Mono episode 4 is set to release at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Virtually every major timezone will see the episode also air on Saturday, May 3, with a very select few minor regions instead seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.
Mono episode 4 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Mono episode 4 where to watch
International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, with the streaming platforming confirming this with the reveal of its full spring 2025 lineup and schedule. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.
Mono episode 3 recap
Mono episode 3 began with Satsuki celebrating the photography club, now the cinephoto club, being saved. She then met up with Sakurako and An, where the group discussed what they’d like to photograph and record. They then noticed Haruno was gone, learning she was taking a driver’s brushup course to gather material for her manga. She returned shortly thereafter and invited the trio to go on a weekend-long manga pilgrimage she had to do for her work.
The trip involved visiting all the places represented in a manga which was getting an anime adaptation. While they were having fun, the girls were upset they rushed through each location so quickly due to the cramped schedule. Haru’s driving had also improved greatly, but her hilarious posture left Satsuki slightly concerned. They also learned that some spots were exactly like they were in the manga, while others were different, no longer existed, or were blocked off.
Satsuki then suggested they stop at a Lake Suwa viewpoint on the way, where she got some footage and they all bathed and relaxed. Their journey then continued on, but the three girls began falling asleep, which led to Haruno missing her turn but the group getting back on track. At one of their next stops, Satsuki was greatly inspired by the view. The episode ended with Haru realizing they forgot to return to the area they missed the turn for, forcing them to go back.
Mono episode 4 what to expect (speculative)
Given that Haru’s manga pilgrimage had yet to officially end in the last episode, Mono episode 4 will likely open up with a continued focus on the group making their last stops. At the very least, episode 4 should open with their trip ending as the foursome returns home. In either case, this should likely lead into the girls going back to school after their presumably-weekend trip.
Episode 4 should then see the girls tackle their relatively new challenge of being the cinephoto club rather than the photography club. This will likely force them to learn new techniques and skills in order to undertake activities which validify the club’s existence. This may even cause some friction between the girls, leading to some much-needed conflict for the series. However, the episode will likely end with Satsuki, An, and Sakurako as friendly as ever.
