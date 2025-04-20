Mono episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mono episode 3 is scheduled to be released on April 27, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on TOKYO MX. The TV anime series will simultaneously be released on other Japanese networks like Gunma TV, Tachigi TV, MBS, Yamanashi Broadcast, BS 11, and AT-X. Following that, Aniplus Asia and Crunchyroll will stream the anime for global fans.
Mono episode 2, titled Making of Some Aerial Photography!, started with a shocking revelation that the photography club was ordered to dissolve within a month due to a lack of members. During the conversation, Amamiya and Kirimaya found out that the cinema club was also dissolving due to the same issue. To save their club, Kirimaya suggested merging the clubs, and both of them set out to do the same.
Mono episode 3: Release date and time
Japanese television will broadcast Mono episode 3 at 1:30 am JST on April 27, 2025, Sunday, and will be available weekly. The anime series will then be streamed worldwide in different time zones, based on the corresponding locations.
In some countries, the episode will be streamed on April 26, 2025. The episode's release timings, according to the different time zones, are as follows:
Where to watch Mono episode 3?
Fans from Japan can watch the series via television on TOKYO MX, MBS, BS 11, Gunma TV, and Tachigi TV will all broadcast Mono episode 3 at 1:30 am JST on Sunday. Renowned Japanese streaming websites like Abema and d Anime Store will also stream the anime locally at the aforementioned time and date.
Crunchyroll will follow up shortly and stream the episode worldwide, as mentioned in the spring 2025 streaming schedule, alongside Aniplus Asia. All the time and date(s) mentioned in this article are subject to change in case of delay from the production house, release networks, and streaming platforms.
Mono episode 2: Recap
Mono episode 2 began with Kirimaya sitting by the window and enjoying a bag of Hineri-age. While sitting there and pondering, she suddenly got the idea of using a drone. However, due to a low budget, she decided to make a kite instead to take aerial photography by attaching their camera to it.
While Kirimaya and Amamiya were trying to fly the kite, a teacher approached them and summoned them to the staff room. The teacher then explained that due to a lack of members, the photography club would be dissolved, giving an ultimatum of a month. While Amamiya was wondering what to do, she saw a form stating that the cinema club was also closing down due to the same issue.
Amamiya remembered that the Cinema Club's current leader was Shikishima, her old friend. Upon Kirimaya's suggestion of merging the clubs, they approached Shikishima, who surprisingly agreed immediately. The three of them then decided to visit Maizuru National Park to get some aerial photography. After enjoying their time together, the merger was finally confirmed with a new name, Cinephoto Club.
A few days later, the three went to meet Haruno, but found out she had left with her friend, Mako, on a motorcycle. After Haruno and Mako took a break to enjoy ice cream, Haruno discovered that Mako was a motovlogger. After spending the day with her, Haruno finally got an idea for her manga, based on Mako. The next day, when Amamiya and the others were visiting Haruno, Mako appeared again.
What to expect from Mono episode 3 (speculative)?
Mono episode 3 will likely start by picking up from where the story left off in episode 2, essentially introducing Mako to Amamiya, Kirimaya, and Shikishima. Due to her inclusion, the newly formed Cinephoto Club will explore more about moto vlogging.
Mono episode 3 will also likely follow the narrative and explore more about photography and the different aspects, as seen from the recurrent trends in the episodes. A new character might also be introduced, possibly based on how Mako appears in episode 2.
Also read:
- Mono episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Mono episode 1: Amamiya and Kiriyama's new adventures keep their club alive
- Crunchyroll streams Attack on Titan anime compilation film in April 2025