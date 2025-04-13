Mono episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mono episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 20, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST on TOKYO MX. The Soigne production's TV Anime series will simultaneously be released on other pertinent networks like Gunma TV, Tachigi TV, MBS, BS 11, AT-X, and Yamanashi Broadcast. Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will then release the anime globally for international viewers.

Ad

With the premiere of episode 1, mono Trip, the anime started featuring the main premise of the series, which is photography. With the introduction of several main characters from the series, the episode followed through with several photography-related aspects, while also showing several scenic visualizations throughout.

Note: The article contains spoilers, and opinions expressed are solely those of the authors.

Mono episode 2 release date and time

Episode 2 will likely feature the main character's exploration of the subject of Photography (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 2 is scheduled to release on Japanese networks via television at 1:30 AM JST on Sunday, April 20, 2025. The anime series will be further available worldwide, with the release timing differentiated by corresponding time zones in particular regions.

Ad

Trending

Some countries will be able to stream the anime on April 19, while the specific timing, which may be subject to change, is as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Release Day Japanese Standard Time 1:30 AM April 20 Sunday Eastern Standard Time 12:30 PM April 19 Saturday Pacific Standard Time 9:30 AM April 19 Saturday British Summer Time 5:30 PM April 19 Saturday Central European Summer Time 6:30 PM April 19 Saturday Australian Central Time 2:00 AM April 20 Sunday Indian Standard Time 10:00 PM April 19 Saturday Philippine Standard Time 12:30 AM April 20 Sunday

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Mono episode 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans of the series can watch Mono episode 2 on TOKYO MX at 1:30 AM JST, every Sunday. Tachigi TV, Gunma TV, MBS, and BS 11 will also release the anime at the aforementioned time. Japanese renowned streaming platforms like Abema and d Anime Store will stream the anime at a similar time in the region.

Following shortly, Crunchyroll, as mentioned in their spring 2025 streaming schedule, and Aniplus Asia will release the anime for global audiences. The timings mentioned in this article are subject to change, depending on delays from the release networks and websites.

Ad

Mono episode 1 recap

A still from episode 1 of the anime (Image via Soigne)

Episode 1 starts with featuring Amamiya, the main protagonist of the series, as she joins the high school. As she is entering the school premises, she is wondering if she will pick up anything from high school, as she didn't find anything of interest in her middle school. As she enters the school, she notices a girl with a camera catching her attention, who was later revealed as Makinohara, the president of the school's photography club.

Ad

Amamiya becomes disheartened with Makinohara leaving and is seen constantly sulking under the table in the club room. Upon witnessing this, An, her best friend and fellow club member, pushes Amamiya to get back into photography as the club will dissolve unless.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Two weeks later, when An enters the club room, she finds Amamiya again sulking under the table, only this time feeling scammed after winning a camera in the auction and it never arriving. An finds out the address is near their school and both visit it, only to find out it was a sweet shop. There, they meet Haruno Akiyama, a mangaka who apologizes and hands them the camera.

The episode then follows all three of them as they go to the Yamanashi Prefectural Science Centre to snap a nightscape of the city, upon agreeing to Haruno's request of becoming models for her next manga. There, Amamiya discovers how to film timelapses, and the three eventually go home, only to continue their adventure later.

Ad

What to expect from Mono episode 2 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mono episode 2 will likely focus further on the world of photography and the technicalities related to it. The episode should also follow up on Haruno's manga, which she is writing, focusing on An and Amamiya as the main character models.

Despite the several scenic visualizations that are going to be present given the premise of the series, the main focus will likely be on Amamiya as she indulges even more deeply into the world of photography alongside An and Haruno, going on trips and visiting places.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More