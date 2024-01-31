Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahito and more join Acro Trip anime cast

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 saw entertainment company Happinet reveal the main cast, additional staff, key visual, and teaser promotional video for their Acro Trip anime series. Excitingly, the main cast features big names from the anime industry, including the voices of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Mahito, Demon Slayer’s Muichiro Tokito, and Re:ZERO’s Rem.

While the latest news on the Acro Trip anime series didn’t further narrow down its release date, the series is seemingly still scheduled to premiere sometime in the 2024 calendar year. Given the promotional material and news being revealed for the series, a Summer 2024 premiere seems most likely.

The Acro Trip anime series will serve as an official television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yone Sawata’s original manga series of the same name. Sawata’s original manga series first began serialization in Shueisha’s shojo-demographic Ribon magazine in February 2017, concluding its run roughly 6 years later in December 2022.

Acro Trip anime features voice actors seen in Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and more

While the Acro Trip anime features an all-star main cast overall, its protagonistic voice actress is relatively unknown. Miku Ito stars as Chizuko Date, an otaku girl obsessed with magical girl Berry Blossom. Ito’s most recognizable role in the anime industry otherwise is likely as The Quintessential Quintuplets’ Miku Nakano.

Joining Ito are Nobunaga Shimazaki as Chrome, leader of the evil organization and Berry Blossom’s enemy Fossa Magna, Inori Minase as Berry Blossom/Kaju Noichigo, the magical girl who protects Chizuko’s city from threats and menaces, and Kengo Kawanishi as Mashirou, the magical girl mascot that supports Berry Blossom. The trio are likely best known respectively as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Mahito, Re:Zero’s Rem, and Demon Slayer’s Muichiro Tokito.

Ayumu Kotake is directing the anime at Voil studios, with Shinichi Inotsume in charge of series composition and Toshie Kawamura designing the characters. Newly announced staff members include art director Miwa Kawasaki, sound director Ryo Tanaka, Ai Addiction in sound production, TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND in music, and King Records in music production.

The series centers on Chizuki Date, who lives in Niigata prefecture. While Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, most others pay her no mind nowadays due to how inept and weak Chroma and his Fossa Magna organization are. This prompts Chizuko to vow to shine a light on the magical girl’s exploits, taking the seemingly shy middle schooler down a dark path filled with unique characters.

As mentioned above, Sawata’s original manga series began in February 2017 and concluded in December 2022. The series was collected into five total compilation volumes, with the fifth being released in Japan on January 25, 2023. None of the volumes have been translated into English at the time of this article’s writing.

