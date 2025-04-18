Mono complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Mono is a comedy series with a slice-of-life touch that will air in the Spring 2025 Anime Season. The anime, which premiered on April 13, 2025, is animated by Soigne, marking the studio's debut in the anime industry. The series is based on a work written and illustrated by the same author as Yuru Camp, which sets high expectations for it.

Although both anime have no common staff members, Mono has a talented team working on it. The anime has begun airing and is receiving positive feedback worldwide. Additionally, the Blu-ray release has confirmed that it will consist of 12 episodes and run for three months.

How many episodes will Mono have?

Mono episode 1 was released on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 12 am JST. All episodes of the anime will be available on Japanese TV channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and Yamanashi Broadcasting.

The Mono anime will also be streamed with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and some local websites. The full release date schedule for Mono has already been announced.

The release times for all the episodes in different time zones, including Pacific Standard Time (PST), Indian Standard Time (IST), and Central European Summer Time (CEST), are as follows:

Episode# Release Date Release Timings PT | IST | CEST 1 (released) April 12, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 2 April 19, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 3 April 22, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 4 May 3, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 5 May 10, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 6 May 16, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 7 May 24, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 8 May 31, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 9 June 7, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 10 June 14, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 11 June 21, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM 12 June 28, 2025 8:00 AM | 8:30 PM | 5:00 PM

The aforementioned release table does not consider the 'production issues' that animation studios report during an anime's airing. These production issues can affect the overall release schedule by a week. However, as of the publication of this article, the anime has not reported any such issues.

Mono: Where to watch

The anime series will air on various Japanese TV channels on different dates based on their respective release schedules. Tokyo MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, and MBS will release weekly episodes on Sundays.

In contrast, AT-X will release episodes two days after the first airing, and Yamanashi Broadcasting will air them after 11 days.

The anime will also be available for streaming on Sundays on Japanese platforms like ABEMA and d Anime Store. For international fans, it will stream on Crunchyroll, airing 1 hour and 30 minutes after its release in Japan with English subtitles. Additionally, it will be accessible on regionally restricted websites such as Aniplex Asia.

Mono: What to expect

Amamiya as seen in the anime (Image via Soigne)

The anime series follows the story of Satsuki Amamiya, one of the female protagonists, as she begins high school after finishing middle school. After spending her middle school years going straight home after recess, Amamiya wonders if she should change things up a little. On her first day, she sees a senior taking pictures of everything around her, appearing foolish in front of everyone.

However, the senior's action inspires Amamiya to join the Photography Club and take countless pictures of her senior. A year passes, and Amamiya earns several awards for her photographs of her senior. Yet, it is also time for the senior to graduate. In a poignant farewell, the senior entrusts the clubroom to Amamiya as she prepares to graduate.

Amamiya and Kiriyama as seen in the anime (Image via Soigne)

Unfortunately, Amamiya hits a dead end without her inspiration at school. So, Kiriyama, Amamiya's classmate, encourages her to continue the senior's legacy by taking more pictures of the world's beauty. The first milestone Kiriyama sets is to buy a new camera.

However, Amamiya's camera doesn't arrive on time, leading them to investigate this issue. This case brings them to a manga artist who wants to use the two girls as inspiration for her manga. They then venture to the mountains to search for more material.

Amid all this, the Photography Club faces shutting down due to a lack of members, and Amamiya's research also deviates from the club's true purpose. So, will Amamiya keep her senior's legacy alive?

Mono episode archive

Episode 1: Mono-Trip

Episode 2: TBA

Episode 3: TBA

Episode 4: TBA

Episode 5: TBA

Episode 6: TBA

Episode 7: TBA

Episode 8: TBA

Episode 9: TBA

Episode 10: TBA

Episode 11: TBA

Episode 12: TBA

