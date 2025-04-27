Mono episode 3: Amamiya and co visit Mount Fuji with Haruno

Mono episode 3 was released on April 26, 2025. The episode saw Haruno inviting Amamiya and her friends on a long journey to Mount Fuji after she received her driving license. As they started their journey on the road, Amamiya realized that Haruno had already gotten better at driving, but her driving had gotten significantly worse.

As they visited various spots, Haruno enjoyed the amazement on the girls' faces and considered the trip worth it. As their trip ended, Amamiya realized that they forgot to make a video of the scenery's landscape. So, in the middle of the night, Haruno looked into the camera and realized that everyone was looking like ghosts.

Mono episode 3: Haruno invites the Amamiya and her friends to a trip as the girls enjoy a day outside

Haruno as seen in the anime (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 3, titled Right Before It Becomes an Anime!! The Manga Pilgrimage Stamp Rally with a Schedule from Hell! commenced with a focus on Amamiya and her friends visiting Haruno's place.

However, she was out about her driving license test. While they waited, the girls complained to Haruno's grandmother about her reckless driving.

Soon, Haruno returned and invited the girls on her manga pilgrimage to Mount Fuji, which Haruno's manga editor commissioned. As the girls were free, they complied. As the weekend arrived in Mono episode 3, everyone put their seatbelts on and were on their way to Mount Fuji.

Amamiya, Kiriyama, and Shikishima as seen in the anime (Image via Soigne)

During their trip, they visited a place with a calm environment and relaxed. However, Haruno was in a hurry because she wanted to visit a spot in the nearby area. Moreover, the girls also wanted a cinematic shot of the landscape around Mount Fuji, so they rushed to the next spot in Mono episode 3.

As they were driving to their next spot, Amamiya realized that Haruno's driving had gotten much safer, hinting that her driving license test proved crucial. However, her posture was too cramped to be comfortable. As they continued their exploration, night fell, and they reached a dead end in the forest.

Even though Haruno was confident of getting something from this location, eerie noises scared her, and everyone ran away towards a nearby convenience store.

As everyone was scared, Mono episode 3 saw them replenishing by having some water and drinks. Afterwards, they enjoyed a dip at a nearby hot spring and mustered the courage to revisit the spot with the eerie noises.

Haruno as seen in the anime (Image via Soigne)

Fortunately, they crossed the point in time and made it to the spot where a perfect landscape could be captured. After capturing it, everyone slept in the car for a few hours, and the morning arrived.

After refreshing, the girls rushed towards the spot where Haruno wanted to go yesterday. Before long, afternoon came and the spot was at its most aesthetic look.

After capturing a spot, everyone returned to the spot springs and enjoyed another dip. However, during their relaxation period, Haruno realized that they had forgotten to visit a beautiful spot.

So, Mono episode 3 saw everyone travelling to the spot. However, as there was no light nearby, the picture made everyone look like ghosts.

